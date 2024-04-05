Logan Paul says he would “love” to do a UFC fight in the future

Logan Paul welcomed Triple H on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, telling his WWE boss that he’d “totally” do a UFC fight.

Logan Paul burst onto the combat sports scene by fighting KSI, Dillon Danis, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring.

Paul witnessed a smooth transition to the WWE after signing with the company in 2021. He eventually won the prestigious United States Championship by defeating veteran Rey Mysterio.

Paul later began feuds with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, culminating in the upcoming United States Championship triple-threat match at Wrestlemania XL.

However, Paul mentioned his UFC ambitions while talking to Triple H, citing the Endeavor partnership between the MMA juggernaut and the WWE.

Article continues after ad

“I would totally do it,” Paul explained. “For the right dance partner, yeah, I would love to do a UFC fight. I think at the right time, it could make a lot of sense.”

Paul’s co-host, Mike Majlak, asked who he would like to fight in a potential UFC bout. He replied, “I don’t know. Who do you want me to fight?”

Article continues after ad

After a brief moment of deliberation, Majlak brought up Conor McGregor’s name — but with one major caveat.

Majlak explained, “It would need to be right now. Straight off a binge weekend. Like, no training.”

Paul finished that segment by saying, “It doesn’t matter [who I fight]. Point is: I’m your guy.”

Article continues after ad

“The Maverick” has a busy schedule ahead as his title defense at Wrestlemania XL draws near. But Paul, always a moneymaking opportunist, dreams of a prize fight in the UFC.

As Paul said on the podcast, the timing has to work out for both sides. However, the potential for a crossover match between WWE and UFC — whether it features Paul or not — is at least on the table following the merger.