Logan Paul agrees to fight “drug addict” Andrew Tate in boxing match

Logan Paul claims he’s down to face off with former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate in the boxing ring as Tate continues to gain traction online in the wake of several viral debates.

Logan Paul is knee-deep in his wrestling contract with the WWE, but he’s still got a stake in the influencer boxing game.

Amid confirmation that he’s returning to the ring this December, it looks like he’s willing to face off with one of the internet’s most controversial figures at present — Andrew Tate.

Tate has taken social media by storm over the past few weeks following several debates and podcasts he’s taken part in (such as the viral discussion he held with Twitch star Hasan in July).

YouTuber Mike Majlak linked up with Paul on a private jet to grill him about the kickboxer-turned-influencer, and asked him if he’d be down to trade punches with Tate.

For Logan, the answer was simple: Yes.

Logan Paul wants to fight Andrew Tate

At first, Paul had some comments on Tate’s current online fame, saying: “It’s good to be hot. We’ll see how long it lasts.”

However, he also had some insults for the self-proclaimed mogul, calling him the “fat, drug-addicted Andrew Tate.”

He also asked his buddies if there’d be any interest in the bout, to which he received a resounding yes.

(Topic begins at 5:22)

While it’s unclear if these two will ever touch gloves, Logan isn’t the only Paul brother to be linked to Tate recently; Tate has made no bones about wanting a match with Jake Paul, notably calling him out in a heated video after Jake challenged Conor McGregor last year.

While Tate’s ire toward ‘The Problem Child’ has notably waned as Jake’s boxing career soars upward, he’s still down for a bout with the youngest Paul bro… but it looks like a fight with Logan will have to wait until his probable bout with Dillon Danis passes in December.