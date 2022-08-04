Logan Paul training for December boxing event after eyeing Dillon Danis bout

Logan Paul has restarted his boxing training for a big return to the sport in December. Although his next opponent has yet to be announced, the YouTuber has been eyeing a date in the ring with Dillon Danis.

The social media boxing craze has been missing one of its trailblazers in the past months, with Logan Paul taking a break from entering the squared circle in lieu of a brimming WWE career that’s just now taking off.

But he hasn’t strayed too far away from his first love in action sports. Paul confirmed that he’s back on the grind to get in shape and ready for whoever he may face next.

Although nothing’s been confirmed, it seems there’s one matchup that’s been getting a ton of traction, seeing as both fighters have been raring to go at each other.

Logan Paul returns to boxing in December

On August 4, Paul told Pat McAfee that he’s been getting back in the gym for his next event and came just short of revealing who he’s meeting in December.

“I was sparring, I’m a boxer now, again,” Paul told McAfee. “We’re getting back in the ring. We’re going from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December.”

The YouTuber said “we’ll see” as to who he’ll be fighting next, and there’s been some activity when it comes to pro fighters who’ve been goading the older Paul brother.

(Timestamp at 27:08 for mobile viewers)

Dillon Danis and Logan have been chirping back-and-forth with one another, to the point where both personalities have been asking for a ‘contract’ from DAZN to get the show on the road.

“He wanted it for years, now I’m healthy and ready to go. Just send me the contract,” Danis said.

Both fighters are set to meet at KSI’s even against Alex Wassabi, where they could make sparks fly before an official match card announcement.

We still have a ways to go until December, so we’ll have to see who Logan trades hands with in his upcoming return to the boxing circuit.