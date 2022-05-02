Jake Paul still claims Conor McGregor is “ducking” him but says they will fight

Jake Paul once again claimed that UFC star Conor McGregor is “ducking” him for a fight, but believes the pair will eventually fight and settle their beef.

As he’s made steps through the world of combat sports, Jake Paul has gotten involved with some interesting feuds, but none has intrigued fans more than his constant back-and-forth with Conor McGregor.

The Irish MMA superstar was, at first, reluctant to engage with Jake and his brother Logan, labeling them as “dingbats” for getting involved with boxing. Though, since then, he’s traded plenty of social media shots with Jake as the YouTuber has suggested that they fight multiple times over.

Following Katie Taylor’s win over Amanda Serrano – one of the fighters under Jake’s MVP brand – McGregor and Paul traded shots again, with the former UFC champion going back to one of his favorite insults, calling Jake a “jackass.”

While the social media star quickly fired back on Twitter, he also took time out of his post-fight press conference to address McGregor’s comments, reiterating his desire to fight the Irishman.

“Of course, he always has something to say, but he doesn’t really have a place to talk, right? He hasn’t won a fight in five years. Dana owns him, and I’m the one that got Katie Taylor a big payday and that’s his hero,” Jake stated, echoing the points he also made in his fiery tweet.

“Conor McGregor is not tall enough to ride a rollercoaster. I feel bad for him, he’s ducking me. We’ll get that settled one day.”

Timestamp of 11:25

While McGregor has been quick to engage the ducking claims before, he hasn’t done so yet, and who knows if he will this time around.

Jake is scheduled to get back in the boxing ring on August 13th, and has already laid out a list of potential opponents. It seems unlikely that he fights McGregor this summer, but maybe at some point down the line.