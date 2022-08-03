Andrew Tate reveals why he’s “no longer angry” with Jake Paul

Andrew Tate explained why he isn’t upset with Jake Paul anymore after repeatedly calling out the YouTube boxer for “disrespecting fighters” in the past.

Controversial internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has made no bones about his beef with YouTube star Jake Paul over the last year.

When Paul notably challenged Conor McGregor in 2021, Tate was instantly riled and uploaded a video calling out ‘The Problem Child,’ claiming the influencer was “desperate for a reality check.”

In fact, Tate even backed up his claims by putting money on the line, offering Paul $3 million for a sanctioned bout. With Jake’s fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. now in the toilet, it seems like this particular matchup could actually end up happening… but Tate says there’s no hard feelings anymore.

The Independent Jake Paul is arguably the most prolific influencer-boxer, and Andrew Tate wants to take him on.

He opened up about his thoughts on the youngest Paul bro during an episode of the Full Send Podcast, where he explained why he’s not angry at the YouTuber’s passion for punching these days.

“At the time, I thought that Jake Paul was just disrespecting fighters as a whole, because fighting is a really hard life,” Tate said. “Now, it seems that Jake Paul is taking his boxing career seriously.”

“I’m no longer angry at the guy because he’s a boxer, effectively. And he’s using attention, he’s using provocative marketing to make himself as much money as possible. I, of all people on the planet, cannot sit here and s**t on that f**king game. I get what he’s doing.”

This isn’t the first time Tate has thrown a compliment Jake’s way; in June, Tate made it clear he felt Paul was “very smart” and “very, very clever” in spite of his previous feelings.

“The fact he chose fighting, which takes some genuine bravery, I actually respect,” he added. “I actually respect he gets in the ring. It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s a scary thing to do, and I respect the man for that.”

Although it’s currently unclear who Jake’s next opponent will be, a bout between these two would certainly catch attention as Tate continues to generate buzz on social media over his controversial takes.