Logan Paul believes WWE is his “calling” after dazzling SummerSlam performance

Sam Comrie . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

After winning at SummerSlam 2022, Logan Paul is confident that signing with the WWE is the start of a significant chapter in his life, claiming that wrestling is his “calling.”

Logan Paul emerged victorious at SummerSlam 2022, marking his return to WWE after debuting at WrestleMania 38. The YouTuber cemented his potential as a worthy WWE contender by taking down The Miz, gaining revenge on his former tag team partner.

As Paul builds up his reputation as one of WWE’s finest prospects yet, the YouTuber has claimed that wrestling is what he was meant to do in his career.

Logan Paul says SummerSlam 2022 is “just the beginning”

Logan Paul’s SummerSlam 2022 appearance was nothing short of spectacular. While many are already familiar with Paul’s athleticism in a boxing ring, the YouTuber’s showmanship against The Miz has inspired Paul to claim that wrestling is a sure-fire part of his destiny.

In a series of tweets where Paul reminisced about his SummerSlam 2022 performance, he said that he might have “found my calling @WWE.”

“I love this sh*t,” Paul added over a now viral clip of the content creator launching himself off the ropes, sparking glorious cheers from the SummerSlam crowd.

Peers of Paul have recognized the potential he has for wrestling too, as PRIME hydration co-founder and collaborator KSI praised Paul’s SummerSlam appearance: “Logan Paul absolutely smashed SummerSlam. I’m super proud of him.”

YouTube Classify echoed KSI’s praise too, adding that “for such an early career in the WWE you’re already lookin so good. Only up from here.”

After previously explaining that joining the WWE is one of the “hardest” things he’s done yet in his career, it’s evident that Paul’s determination is paying off dividends in the ring.

Regardless of who Paul fights next, we’re sure that it’ll be another event for the ages.