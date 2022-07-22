Hasan calls Andrew Tate a “baby” after he’s ‘kicked off’ Twitch stream debate

Jacob Hale . 60 minutes ago

Political Twitch star Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker joined a livestream with viral sensation Andrew Tate for a debate, and was removed from the stream after things got heated between the two.

Mere hours after saying that he doesn’t believe Andrew Tate has any interest in debating him, Hasan ended up in a stream with the controversial social media star and four-time kickboxing world champion, alongside Fortnite pros Clix and Bucke.

It didn’t take long for the debate to kick off, with Hasan immediately questioning Hasan’s thoughts on women, saying that a lot of the issues he addresses boil down more to capitalism than gender.

It was when the conversation switched to Tate’s business practices that things really picked up, though, and there became a clear agitation between the two, with Tate saying that Hasan should be kicked for making the stream “boring.”

Hasan went on to imply that Tate’s Hustlers University business is a pyramid scheme before Tate once again called the streamer “boring” and said he’d already won, asking for Hasan to be removed from the stream.

Bucke then ended the call, saying that they were going to bring in someone new, with Hasan saying that Tate “cried like a baby” when he was challenged.

The streamer then took to Twitter to joke that it’s “no wonder Andrew Tate had to quit kickboxing, my mans frame shattered after I asked 2 questions about his business.”

Both parties clearly feel like they won the battle, so while Hasan feels as though Tate will “never speak to him again,” there would definitely be interest from both sets of fans for these two to have an actual debate.