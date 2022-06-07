Andrew Tate wants to “beat the living sh*t” out of Jake Paul

British-American kickboxing star Andrew Tate is game to fight YouTube boxer Jake Paul, but he doesn’t want an average bout — he wants to destroy him.

Jake Paul is the undeniable face of influencer boxing. Following in his older brother’s footsteps, Jake cut his eye teeth against fellow YouTuber Deji in 2018 — and since then, it’s been off to the races.

In the years that followed, Paul managed to rack up a 5-0 record, scoring all but one of his wins by knockout.

He’s taken on a slew of professional athletes like NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley… but that’s not enough for ‘The Problem Child.’

Paul has made it his mission to call out just about every major fighter in every combat sport — be it Anderson Silva, Floyd Mayweather, and of course Conor McGregor.

Kickboxing star Andrew Tate took notice of Paul’s comments toward McGregor last year. In fact, he even uploaded a YouTube video calling out the youngest Paul brother, saying the influencer was “desperate for a reality check.”

Andrew Tate puts up $3 million for possible Jake Paul fight

A year later, Tate claims that he actually respects Jake… and because of that, he’s willing to give him a chance in a sanctioned scrap. To the tune of $3 million, of course.

“When I made the video, I really disliked Jake Paul,” he explained during a June 7 episode of ‘The Fellas’ podcast. “Now, I don’t dislike him, I understand him. I want to make something clear: I would kick the f**k out of Jake Paul.”

“I think him fighting me is a massive risk for him, and he knows that,” he continued. “I’d love to kick the f**k out of the guy, because I love to fight. That’s the difference between me and everyone else he’s fought so far. I’m not some desperate guy at the end of his career who needs a payday.”

Tate made it clear that he feels Paul is “very smart” and “very, very clever” — two reasons that he wants to go head to head against the YouTuber like equals.

“The fact he chose fighting, which takes some genuine bravery, I actually respect,” he added. “I actually respect he gets in the ring. It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s a scary thing to do, and I respect the man for that.”

Paul is set to return to the boxing ring this August against an as-yet unnamed opponent… but Tate’s challenge still stands when it’s over.