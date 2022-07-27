Dillon Danis begs DAZN “send the contract” for Logan Paul match

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Dillon Danis is urging DAZN to send him a contract to fight YouTube star Logan Paul after the influencer called him out on an episode of the ‘Flagrant’ podcast.

Logan Paul is one of a few creators credited with sparking the influencer boxing trend.

After getting his start on Vine, Paul moved on to YouTube, where he found himself facing off with former rival KSI twice in the boxing ring.

Since then, he’s taken on Floyd Mayweather in a viral exhibition match and scored a contract with the WWE… and he’s got another big fight up his sleeve, if things pan out accordingly.

On June 20, 2022, Paul notably called out mixed martial artist Dillon Danis for a fight on comedian Andrew Schulz’s ‘Flagrant’ podcast. Danis has been involved with the Paul bros before — most notably Jake Paul, who tossed a few water balloons at the fighter in years past for an unexpected drive-by taunt.

“You’re up next, Dillon Danis,” Logan challenged. “…you haven’t fought in three years. There are puppies in Sarah McLoughlin commercials with more cage time than you!”

That’s not all; Paul even boasted he would take on Danis in a street brawl, in spite of the opposition’s jiu-jitsu capabilities.

Well, it seems that Danis has taken notice of Paul’s taunting and had a message for him, courtesy of DAZN, who posted the news to Instagram.

“He wanted it for years,” he said of the issue. “Now I’m healthy and ready to go. Just send me the contract.”

Instagram: daznboxing Dillon Danis is just waiting on a contract to take on Logan Paul.

Paul responded to his statement straightaway, claiming he’d been asking for a contract “for the last three weeks.”

Instagram: loganpaul Paul is ready to throw down.

While it’s unclear when — or if — we’ll ever see these two face off, it could be a matter of MMA vs boxing. Paul notably expressed a desire to sign in the UFC at the beginning of his boxing career in 2018, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to say this might be his debut in the octagon if things come to fruition.

For now, fans are keeping their eyes on little bro Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr on August 6.