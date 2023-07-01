Andrew Tate claims “massive” fight with KSI, Logan, or Jake Paul was organized before arrest

Andrew Tate has claimed a massive fight with a high-profile influencer such as KSI, Logan, or Jake Paul was organized before his arrest in December 2022.

After it all began with KSI and Joe Weller going blow for blow in early 2018, nobody could’ve guessed where influencer boxing would be today.

In the past five years, we’ve seen a ton of YouTubers, TikTokers, athletes, and even some mainstream celebrities put on the gloves and go toe-to-toe in the ring.

Andrew Tate claims he was set to fight influencer before arrest

In a recent interview, controversial social media star Andrew Tate was asked if he was ever actually set to step in the ring with Jake Paul, or if it was all just for media hype.

The two internet stars came face-to-face in Dubai in late 2022, teasing that negotiations for a fight were ongoing. Although according to the former four-time kickboxing world champion, a fight with an influencer was actually on the cards before his arrest.

“Yeah, it was on the cards for a while. KSI’s an idiot. Logan’s an idiot. Jake is actually quite a nice guy. I met Jake and he’s actually quite a nice guy,” said Andrew. “I want to jump back in there and teach them all a lesson, and there were some fights on the cards.”

He continued: ” Some big fights for me organized, being organized in November. I said to them, look, I don’t give a shit about PPV and gate tickets, I want ‘x’ amount of million up front, expecting them to say no, and they’re like ‘okay’.

“I was like alright well, it’s a lot of money. So it was all organized, and then I went to jail.”

With KSI’s Misfits Boxing signing a five-year deal with DAZN earlier in 2023, there are still a ton of opportunities for Tate to touch gloves with another influencer.

Although for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of his trial, as he faces charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.