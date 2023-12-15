Andrew Tate claims he and Tristan would beat Jake & Logan Paul in a cage fight

During a new interview with Geroge Janko, Andrew Tate claimed he “backs himself” and brother Tristan if they were to face off against Jake and Logan Paul in a cage match.

Influencer George Janko recently sat down with Andrew Tate, interviewing him on his YouTube channel. The two discussed many different topics, one of which was in regard to how he believes he and his brother Tristan would match up against Logan and Jake Paul in a fight.

When it comes to famous brothers, the Tate’s and the Paul’s are arguably two of the most well-known pairings on the internet today.

While Jake and Logan have been in the influencer space for longer, the Tate’s have found themselves catapulted to the center of major fame after their candid takes on relationships, masculinity, and more.

Andrew was quick to respond, claiming that he believes the Paul brothers would not be able to take down the Tate brothers.

“You know what, I’m trying so hard not to start internet beef, I’m really trying not to. I’m trying to live peacefully but of course, I have absolute faith in myself and my brother. I know we’ve been through it and I know the kind of men we are.”

Of course, many are still holding out hope that a fight between Andrew and Jake will come to fruition. However, the initial fight plans were scrapped after Tate found himself serving time in prison.

Since being released, Andrew Tate has slowly been coming back to the public eye, mainly appearing in podcasts with Tristan and guest starring on other shows.

The full interview, which can be viewed here, also includes Janko and Tate discussing the topics of religion, upbringing, and more.

