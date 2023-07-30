KSI takes on Tommy Fury to ‘do what Jake Paul couldn’t’ at Misfits x DAZN Series 009

KSI and Tommy Fury are officially set to throw down, with the two influencers set to touch gloves on October 14 on the Misfits x DAZN Series 009 card.

After months of back and forth in negotiations, KSI and Tommy Fury have officially announced they’ll finally be stepping into the ring.

Ever since Jake Paul lost to Fury in early 2023, the British YouTube star has been eyeing up a bout with the professional fighter — with him looking to prove he’s the best influencer boxer.

However, it’s fair to say the two came to a head when it came to contract negotiations, after constantly going back and forth. That was until KSI gave Tommy a final ultimatum, setting a deadline for him to sign the contract before he loses the opportunity to touch gloves after he felt “disrespected” during negotiations.

Finally, Misfits president Mams Taylor teased the Series 009 card on July 22, where the promotion image showed the ‘X’ logo split into four parts, with the top-left corner showing KSI’s famous bandana, and the opposite corner slating the words ‘FURY’ written in fire.

Now, in a tweet on July 30, the fight has been officially announced. KSI and Tommy Fury will be going blow for blow on October 14 on the Misfits x DAZN Series 009 card.

“OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD!” KSI wrote in a tweet.

Series 009 is expected to be the biggest influencer boxing event we’ve seen to date. On the “Prime card”, former opponent and now business partner Logan Paul will be making his return to the ring.

It’s unclear exactly who Logan will be touching gloves with just yet. However, fans are guessing he’ll finally be throwing down with Dillon Danis after the UFC star begged DAZN to “send the contract” to fight Logan in 2022.