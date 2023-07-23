Misfits Boxing teases KSI vs Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis for Series 009 mega-card

Misfits Boxing has teased their next major event, where it seems we’ll be seeing KSI vs Tommy Fury as well as Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis on the same card for Series 009.

Misfits x DAZN Series 008 was one of the most bizarre influencer boxing cards we’ve seen to date. Headlining a first-of-its-kind four-man ‘Survival Tag Match’ as well as featuring the second tag-team match we’ve seen on a Misfits card, it’s fair to say it was pretty action-packed.

With the conclusion of Series 008, it’s now time to look ahead to Misfits and DAZN’s next event, where it looks like we’ll be seeing the long-awaited ‘Prime card’ — where it looks like we’ll see KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis on the same card.

Misfits tease Series 009 mega-card with KSI and Logan Paul

Before the final fight of the night on Series 008, Misfits president Mams Taylor took to the stage, where he teased the Series 009 event for all to see.

The promotion image shows ‘X’ logo split into four parts, with the top-left corner showing KSI’s famous bandana, and the opposite corner slating the words ‘FURY’ written in fire.

On the bottom-right side of ‘X’ a leopard pattern can be seen, which fans are guessing is related to Dillon Danis — who’s known to wear leopard print shorts throughout his time-fighting in the UFC.

And to finish off the logo we also see a yellow and black pattern opposite the leopard print, which fans have related to Logan Paul — who has commonly worn a yellow and black outfit in the WWE.

Misfits 009 is expected to take place on October 14.

The teaser comes after Mams said KSI’s next card would be unlike any other we’ve seen before. “KSI’s next card will be historical, it will be a prime card,” he said in an interview. “In terms of the matches and entertainment no other card in history can compete.”

For months now, KSI and Fury have gone back and forth in negotiations, although the two have come to a head when it comes to deciding on some terms. However, with KSI agreeing to meet Tommy Fury’s last condition to make the anticipated fight happen, it looks like it’s finally on.

Likewise, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’ feud has been long-lasting after the UFC star begged DAZN to “send the contract” to fight Logan.

With Misfits 009 slated for October 14, it shouldn’t be long till we get some official confirmation for the bouts.