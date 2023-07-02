KSI agrees to meet Tommy Fury’s last condition to make anticipated fight happen

KSI has agreed to Tommy Fury’s last condition for them to touch gloves in the ring after giving the professional boxer a deadline to sign the contract for their highly-anticipated bout.

Since Jake Paul lost to the hands of Tommy Fury in early 2023, KSI has been eyeing up a bout with the professional boxer, as he looks to prove that he’s miles ahead of Jake Paul, or any other influencer boxer for that matter, by completing the job his rival couldn’t.

For months now, KSI and Fury have gone back and forth in negotiations. However, the two have come to a head when it comes to deciding some terms.

Despite already agreeing on pay, the number of rounds, and KSI even being lenient to fight on Fury’s terms at 180lbs with no rehydration clause, the Love Island star is still yet to put pen to paper and sign the contract.

It’s fair to say KSI is frustrated, claiming he feels “disrespected” by the four-month negotiations that have become an absolute chore. In a June 30 video, the YouTube star gave a final ultimatum, demanding Tommy signs the contract before July 3, at 6 PM BST before he loses the opportunity to touch gloves.

Tommy Fury responds after KSI gives fight ultimatum

Tommy hit back in an Instagram story on July 1, explaining he isn’t the reason the contract hasn’t been signed — claiming KSI has only now agreed to drug testing before the fight, and is complaining about fighting at 185lbs.

“This fight is at 185. Take it or leave it. I know you’re a midget and you’re worrying about the weight, but get some more food down you, and you’ll get there,” he said.

KSI then responded, agreeing to fight Fury at 185lbs, but only if he agrees to a weigh-in on the morning of fight day. “Tommy, I wanna KO your ass so badly that I’ll come up in weight and do 185lbs if you agree to do the weigh-in on the morning of fight day,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Nice fair fight. If not you will forever be known as Tommy Ducky.”

As it stands it is unclear if the contract has been signed, and if the two will actually go blow for blow. At the time of writing, there are just over 24 hours until KSI’s deadline for Fury is up on July 3.