KSI gives Tommy Fury deadline for highly-anticipated bout: “You’re disrespecting me”

KSI has given Tommy Fury a hard deadline for their proposed boxing match, saying if the British reality star doesn’t sign by a certain date, he’s dropping the bout for good.

The beef between KSI and Jake Paul has come to a standstill as KSI looks to face off with the man who defeated him earlier this year — British boxer and TV star Tommy Fury.

Fury notably handed Jake his first-ever loss by split-decision in February, and although a rematch was discussed, it looks like both parties are seeking out other opponents in the interim.

More specifically, Jake is currently gearing up to face off against UFC star Nate Diaz in the mixed martial artist’s debut boxing match, while Tommy Fury is looking to take down fellow British icon KSI.

KSI is vying to take on Tommy Fury in the boxing ring… but it looks like Fury isn't keen on the terms.

However, nothing concrete has been laid out between these two personalities. In fact, a contract hasn’t even been signed yet, although the fight seemed to be right on the horizon as fans rumors of the bout’s purported terms flew across social media.

Now, though, it seems like KSI is ready to drop the fight if Fury fails to sign a contract by a certain date.

KSI furious as he gives Tommy Fury deadline for fight contract

The rapper uploaded a video on June 30 outlining his terms, saying he feels “disrespected” by Fury purportedly “moving the goalpost” in negotiations.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, I don’t think this fight is happening anymore,” he said. “Tommy Fury is simply being difficult, and making this four-month negotiation an absolute chore.”

“We agreed to all the terms. We agreed on paying you exactly what you asked for, we agreed on the amount of rounds, we agreed to fight at 180 with no rehydration clause. …we agreed on all of that, and then you chose to move the goalpost yet again.”

According to KSI, Fury is demanding that they fight at 185 lbs or “not at all,” despite previously claiming he’d be game to fight at any weight in an interview with IFL TV.

The YouTuber then outlined his conditions for taking the bout; either Tommy signs the contract by Monday, July 3, at 6 PM BST, or KSI walks.

“I need you to listen, you delusional piece of sh*t. You’re disrespecting me, and that’s pissing me off. Sign the contract as it is, else I’m fighting someone else.”

Thus far, Fury has yet to respond to KSI’s demands — but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the situation right here at Dexerto.