 Jeffree Star dishes on ex Andre Marhold & fake accounts in YouTube return - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jeffree Star dishes on ex Andre Marhold & fake accounts in YouTube return

Published: 10/Oct/2020 22:05

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Jeffree Star

Share

Jeffree Star

After a quiet month on YouTube, Jeffree Star has returned to the platform to set the record straight about recent drama to his 17.2 million subscribers. 

It’s clear that 2020 hasn’t been the most plain-sailing year for makeup mogul Jeffree Star. Following his breakup with long-time boyfriend Nathan Schwandt at the start of this year, he has been at the center of numerous controversies.

Advertisement

These include backlash against his ORGY palette, accusations of racist behavior, “poisonous lies” about James Charles to Tati Westbrook, and most recently, the very public and messy split between him and squeeze Andre Marhold, wherein Star publicly accused the professional basketball player of “robbing” him of a few designer items.

Jeffree Star accuses ex-boyfriend Andre Marhold of stealing from him.
Instagram: Jeffree Star / Andre Marhold
Star publicly accused Marhold of stealing from him in an Instagram comment.

Since Star went public with these accusations against Marhold, the plot continued to thicken, with several false accounts posing as Marhold popping up and sharing photos of STD medications they claimed belonged to Star.

Advertisement

One of these accounts even messaged Star, telling him that his relationship with Marhold was all just a “game”.

One of the fake accounts claimed that Star was hiding an alleged STD.
Instagram: Jeffree Star
One of the fake accounts spread rumors about Jeffree Star’s sexual health.

After confirming the invalidity of these accounts on social media, Star has been relatively quiet about the breakdown of his relationship with Marhold and these accusations. Until now.

Breaking his silence on YouTube, Star set the record straight about his ex and these surrounding rumors.

Advertisement

“I was recently hanging out with someone, but we are not hanging out anymore,” Star said.

Topic starts at 0:55

Within minutes of the video, Star made it clear that the future wasn’t looking bright for his sticky-fingered ex, as he confirmed that he was being prosecuted for stealing from him.

Advertisement
Instagram: _amarxiii
Star confirmed that ex boyfriend Andre Marhold was being prosecuted for stealing from him.

As for the false accounts, Star exclaimed that “the internet is a little cuckoo at the moment”, before clarifying that the people behind the accounts had also been caught by the police.

“Thank God for IP addresses and law enforcement,” Star sighed.

Advertisement

In the video, he also revealed his dog Diva’s diagnosis with cancer, gave viewers a tour of his latest home renovations, and promised to upload more regularly in the future.

YouTube: Jeffree Star
After previously teasing the video on Twitter, Star made good on his promise to fans to give them a “full life update”.

However, as a lot of fans pointed out, what was unusual about Star’s video was the lack of explanation about his latest controversy.

In an expose by Insider, it was revealed that Star colluded with a former fan to delete a series of Tweets – which included jokes about r*pe and sleeping with straight men –  at the height of his feud with James Charles.

He initially promised to give the fan free tickets to an event, but then blocked the fan and berated them after they emailed his assistant. He said to the fan that his “energy felt really ugly” and “entitled” before blocking him.

Meanwhile, accusations about Star’s conduct and allegedly predatory behavior are re-circulating online after his former fan spoke to Insider. He is yet to comment on them.

Entertainment

Cops crash TikTok Clubhouse FTB party and shut it down

Published: 10/Oct/2020 20:32

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Clubhouse FTB

Share

TikTok

TikTok collective Clubhouse FTB (For The Boys) have come under fire not just among fans, but with the law, after police came to shut down a party they held on October 9.

Content creation collective Clubhouse FTB – which is an all-male ‘sister’ version of TikTok collective, the Clubhouse, consists of four main people: Isaak Presley, Sebastian Topete, Christopher Romero, and Chase Keith.

Advertisement

Between them, they have 14.2 million followers on TikTok. Recently, new members such as model Welcome TJ (yes, his name is actually Welcome) joined the collective, and it appears he has decided to make his mark in the house by throwing a party for his birthday.

Instagram footage shows that there isn’t a lot of social distancing going on.

An Instagram story by influencer Malik Earnest shows a big crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to Welcome as he and the Clubhouse danced on the table.

Advertisement

The crowd appear to be very close together with no masks being worn.

Another one of Earnest’s Instagram stories then shows the police arriving at the property, dispersing partygoers and encouraging them to go home. He captioned the footage with “party’s over,” tagging Welcome’s Instagram handle.

It is unclear whether the police dispersed the party due to noise complaints, social distancing complaints or another reason.

Advertisement

Did the party break social distancing rules?

Detailing the preparations on his Instagram story, Welcome insisted to fans that this was “not a party” and that it would be a “closed event with close people.”

He also claimed that “temperatures would be checked on the door” and said that the gathering would “adhere to […] guidelines.”

This is despite, as satirical reporter DefNoodles pointed out, guidelines in California stating that no gatherings at all were permitted.

Advertisement

In light of the current global health crisis, fans didn’t react well to the Clubhouse’s partying.

One Twitter user criticized Welcome for claiming the event wasn’t a party: “Dude if it isn’t your immediate family and/or more than 10 people, it’s a party”.

Advertisement

Another user expressed similar sentiments, saying “the only way you can [adhere to guidelines] in California is by NOT HAVING THE PARTY.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, one user said in a comment, that got over 5,000 likes, “Are we surprised? No. Are we disappointed? Yes.”

Nobody from the Clubhouse has commented on the situation as of yet.