Where is Dream? YouTuber silent after promising response video to grooming allegations

Minecraft YouTube star Dream has gone dark across social media after promising a response video to allegations of grooming a minor.

In late 2022, Dream was accused of flirting with and grooming a minor by Twitter user ‘Anastasia’ who claimed she was 17 years old at the time she had an encounter with the YouTube star.

Since then, the YouTuber claims he has been “harassed for almost a year due to a false accusation.”

Instagram: dreamwastaken Dream is a prominent YouTuber who was previously a ‘faceless’ creator, choosing to wear a mask instead of showing his face online.

On November 20, 2023, more allegations came from an anonymous Twitter/X account ‘b88221141’, which posted videos and screenshots of messages from a Snapchat user named ‘Dream Dream’ — claiming they can “confirm without a shadow of a doubt” it was the YouTuber’s Snapchat account.

The user alleged that the YouTuber exchanged sexually explicit messages to a girl aged between 16-17 named “Jamie” in 2019.

In response, Dream promised fans a video to address the allegations — where he said that he’s a prior victim of domestic violence, has also been recently physically assaulted, and has had “revenge p*rn” used against him.

He stated: “I’m not a p*do, I didn’t groom anyone, and what’s being spread in this particular instance is black and white, and I will lay everything out in my video. Including the situation with me being assaulted, and other situations that are incredibly serious.”

Dream goes silent as grooming allegations continue

Since this post on November 21, the 24-year-old has remained silent across social media. On December 19, another post claiming to show evidence supporting the authenticity of allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct was shared.

X/Twitter user ‘DreamEv33233’ provided a 24-page document indicating that Dream’s Snapchat account in question, the one which he allegedly used to groom the minor, appears to match his Snapchat account that he publicly shared years ago.

Not only that, but the document provides details about Jamie in an attempt to verify their authenticity and using the Wayback Machine, an internet archive of screenshots, indicated that their first public interaction with the YouTuber was in August 2019.

Furthermore, screenshots appear to show that Dream followed Jamie’s account as early as September 3, 2019, while posts from her in October 2020 claimed she was turning 18 the following December, suggesting she was only 16 at the time of her meeting the YouTube star.