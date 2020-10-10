 LilyPichu asks fans not to attack SleightlyMusical after his return to streaming - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

LilyPichu asks fans not to attack SleightlyMusical after his return to streaming

Published: 10/Oct/2020 12:21

by Georgina Smith
LilyPichu and Sleightlymusical stand next to each other
LilyPichu / Sleightlymusical

Share

LilyPichu

Popular Twitch streamer LilyPichu has implored her fans not to send unnecessary hate to former partner Albert, a.k.a Slightlymusical, after their unexpected public breakup in late 2019.

LilyPichu has a huge follower base of over 1.5 million on Twitch, and is a member of the streamer collective OfflineTV along with fellow streamers such as Pokimane, DisguisedToast, among others.

Advertisement

After a series of subtweets in November 2019 by popular streamers who are close to Lily, rumors began to circulate that her boyfriend Albert had been unfaithful. As the theories gained more and more traction, Lily explained that the pair had split, but didn’t explain why.

Shortly after, Albert himself revealed on social media that he had in fact cheated on Lily, saying “I chose to be unfaithful to Lily, and caused her an excruciating amount of pain. I’m incredibly sorry for my selfish and irredeemable behavior.”

Advertisement
Instagram: Albert Chang
Instagram: Albert Chang
Lily and Albert were together for two years before their public breakup last November.

He also announced an “indefinite hiatus” from streaming, and has been off the radar for almost an entire year.

However when Albert revealed he would be returning to the platform after a long break, former girlfriend Lily was quick to ask her fans to not send any hate his way, despite the painful drama from the previous year.

Advertisement

“Okay, so recently Albert made his return video, and he’s gonna come back to streaming,” she began. “Some people have said my fans give him hate, and I really don’t like that, because I don’t condone that kind of stuff.”

She went on to express her understanding of her loyal fans anger, saying “you don’t have to support him obviously, you can do whatever you want. But we’re on good terms, and I would appreciate it if no one in my fan base sent anything like that, okay?”

Albert’s return video on YouTube has reached over 250,000 views, with fans curious about what the streamer had been up to in his long hiatus.

Advertisement
Pokemon

Logic breaks major Pokemon record with $226k Charizard card purchase

Published: 10/Oct/2020 7:07 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 7:08

by Brent Koepp
logic pokemon charizard card
Twitter: @Logic301 / Iconic Auctions

Share

Logic Pokemon TCG

Former rapper Logic dropped the price of house – over $226k – on a Pokemon card. The Twitch star bought the insanely rare 1st Edition Charizard at an auction, and broke a major record for the Nintendo collectible. 

Despite releasing in 1999, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has seen an explosion in value over the last two years. Items that were once traded on school playgrounds around the world for nothing are now selling for the price of a house.

Advertisement

Lately, the hobby has been attracting attention from popular stars such as Logan Paul who paid $216k for a base set booster box. On October 9, Twitch streamer Logic raised the bar even higher after spending $226k on a shadowless 1st Edition Charizard – and also broke a record in the process.

Logan Paul pulling a rare Charizard Pokemon card
YouTube: Logan Paul
The same card was pulled during Logan Paul’s Pokemon livestream – though it was ungraded.

Logic breaks record buying $226k Pokemon card

The 1st Edition Pokemon card made waves in the TCG community when buyers quickly drove the bid up to $124k. On October 9, the item ended at an astonishing $226,088.76, with the buyer’s premium included. It was also “shadowless” – which means there’s no shadow on the right-hand side of the art. box, which is rarer.

Advertisement

Shockingly, the winner was none other then former rapper and Twitch star, Logic. The streamer made the reveal on Twitter in a reply to YouTube personality Logan Paul. “@LoganPaul I’m the one at the auction for 183k Lololol,” he said.

Released in 1997, Charizard has often been the crown jewel of the Pokemon TCG. Decades later, its popularity has maintained and is the most sought-after monster from the original base set.

According to card investing company, Cardhops, the sale is now the new record holder for the highest price that the Charizard card has sold for. Business analyst Darren Rovell confirmed this, stating, “Beats record for the card by more than $50,000.”

Advertisement

darren rovell pokemon card tweet
Twitter
Logic’s Pokemon card splurge smashed a record.

While Logic being the auction winner might surprise some, this isn’t the first time the popular streamer has dropped big money on the Nintendo hobby. On October 9, he tweeted out that he’d spent $23k on a base set booster box from 1999.

“Just opened a $23k Pokemon base set box! Only a few back in but look what I pulled!!” he exclaimed, as he revealed that he had pulled another Charizard card – though this one wasn’t 1st Edition or shadowless.

Pokemon TCG fever seems to be at an all-time high. On October 9, Logan Paul hosted a livestream where he opened up a 1st Edition base set booster box he paid $216k for.

Advertisement

The star pulled a Charizard card worth up to $85k, and even popular YouTuber Mr Beast won a $30k Blastoise. With Logic dropping over $226k for a single card, it seems the sky’s the limit for the Nintendo hobby.