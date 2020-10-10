LilyPichu asks fans not to attack SleightlyMusical after his return to streaming - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer LilyPichu has implored her fans not to send unnecessary hate to former partner Albert, a.k.a Slightlymusical, after their unexpected public breakup in late 2019.

LilyPichu has a huge follower base of over 1.5 million on Twitch, and is a member of the streamer collective OfflineTV along with fellow streamers such as Pokimane, DisguisedToast, among others.

After a series of subtweets in November 2019 by popular streamers who are close to Lily, rumors began to circulate that her boyfriend Albert had been unfaithful. As the theories gained more and more traction, Lily explained that the pair had split, but didn’t explain why.

Shortly after, Albert himself revealed on social media that he had in fact cheated on Lily, saying “I chose to be unfaithful to Lily, and caused her an excruciating amount of pain. I’m incredibly sorry for my selfish and irredeemable behavior.”

He also announced an “indefinite hiatus” from streaming, and has been off the radar for almost an entire year.

However when Albert revealed he would be returning to the platform after a long break, former girlfriend Lily was quick to ask her fans to not send any hate his way, despite the painful drama from the previous year.

“Okay, so recently Albert made his return video, and he’s gonna come back to streaming,” she began. “Some people have said my fans give him hate, and I really don’t like that, because I don’t condone that kind of stuff.”

She went on to express her understanding of her loyal fans anger, saying “you don’t have to support him obviously, you can do whatever you want. But we’re on good terms, and I would appreciate it if no one in my fan base sent anything like that, okay?”

Albert’s return video on YouTube has reached over 250,000 views, with fans curious about what the streamer had been up to in his long hiatus.