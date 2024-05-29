Love Island Season 11 star slammed as involvement in physical fight video resurfaces 

Harriett Blackmore hasn’t even entered the Season 11 villa yet and there’s already mixed feeling about her on-camera behavior.

After each lineup for Love Island season is released, there’s always that lull of waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Meaning, there’s a good chance that at least one islander is going to be flagged for a scandal. Season 10 was full of stars hit with controversial allegations before they even entered the villa, like when George Fensom’s controversial tweets resurfaced and when Kodie Murphy’s ex-girlfriend accused him of cheating.

Season 11 is not any different, as one star’s name has been brought to the limelight for a negative reason. On May 27, a video involving new islander Harriett Blackmore and her brother was a topic for discussion on Reddit for an argument caught on camera.

While she’s not being accused of engaging in the physical fight, the woman filming the video accuses her brother of hitting one of her friends and shows a glimpse of her friend’s arm that’s bright red.

Harriet goes on to defend her brother in the video by repeatedly saying “He’s a premiere league footballer”. The clip ends with the islander attempting to snatch the phone out of the recorder’s hand.

The woman behind the video initially posted it to her Twitter account (@ruubyy28), but her account has since been deleted.

Most viewers were annoyed that she brought up his football career in a conversation revolving around his alleged assault, while others say that the video only made them more excited for the season.

One fan wrote, “He is a premier league footballer“ why is this relevant in this situation??”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “This one is going to be delusional and unhinged!”

“This suggests to me that she can provide drama. I don’t look up to islanders or want to be their friends, I just want to be entertained,” a third Redditor countered.

Harriet hasn’t publicly addressed the video as of yet. If it continues to be a large topic of discussion online, there’s a good chance that the islander will acknowledge it when she returns from the villa.