Cops crash TikTok Clubhouse FTB party and shut it down - Dexerto

TikTok collective Clubhouse FTB (For The Boys) have come under fire not just among fans, but with the law, after police came to shut down a party they held on October 9.

Content creation collective Clubhouse FTB – which is an all-male ‘sister’ version of TikTok collective, the Clubhouse, consists of four main people: Isaak Presley, Sebastian Topete, Christopher Romero, and Chase Keith.

Advertisement

Between them, they have 14.2 million followers on TikTok. Recently, new members such as model Welcome TJ (yes, his name is actually Welcome) joined the collective, and it appears he has decided to make his mark in the house by throwing a party for his birthday.

An Instagram story by influencer Malik Earnest shows a big crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to Welcome as he and the Clubhouse danced on the table.

Advertisement

The crowd appear to be very close together with no masks being worn.

Another one of Earnest’s Instagram stories then shows the police arriving at the property, dispersing partygoers and encouraging them to go home. He captioned the footage with “party’s over,” tagging Welcome’s Instagram handle.

It is unclear whether the police dispersed the party due to noise complaints, social distancing complaints or another reason.

Advertisement

Did the party break social distancing rules?

Detailing the preparations on his Instagram story, Welcome insisted to fans that this was “not a party” and that it would be a “closed event with close people.”

He also claimed that “temperatures would be checked on the door” and said that the gathering would “adhere to […] guidelines.”

This is despite, as satirical reporter DefNoodles pointed out, guidelines in California stating that no gatherings at all were permitted.

Advertisement

As of September 12, to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, gatherings unless otherwise specified are not permitted across the state of California until further guidance is issued by the California Department of Public Health. pic.twitter.com/O6hhGkQvnK — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 9, 2020

In light of the current global health crisis, fans didn’t react well to the Clubhouse’s partying.

One Twitter user criticized Welcome for claiming the event wasn’t a party: “Dude if it isn’t your immediate family and/or more than 10 people, it’s a party”.

Advertisement

Read More: Ninja thinks Dr Disrespect knows the reason for his Twitch ban

Another user expressed similar sentiments, saying “the only way you can [adhere to guidelines] in California is by NOT HAVING THE PARTY.”

“it’s not a party it’s a closed event” Dude if it isn’t your immediate family and or more than 10 people it’s a party — ✨Moon✨ (@__MOON__RM) October 9, 2020

“We’re adhering to covid guidelines” the only way you can do that in California is by NOT HAVING THE PARTY. — aaliyah 🇨🇦/🇯🇲/🏳️‍🌈 (@sadscumdotgov) October 9, 2020

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, one user said in a comment, that got over 5,000 likes, “Are we surprised? No. Are we disappointed? Yes.”

Nobody from the Clubhouse has commented on the situation as of yet.