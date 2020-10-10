 Cops crash TikTok Clubhouse FTB party and shut it down - Dexerto
Cops crash TikTok Clubhouse FTB party and shut it down

Published: 10/Oct/2020 20:32

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Clubhouse FTB

TikTok collective Clubhouse FTB (For The Boys) have come under fire not just among fans, but with the law, after police came to shut down a party they held on October 9.

Content creation collective Clubhouse FTB – which is an all-male ‘sister’ version of TikTok collective, the Clubhouse, consists of four main people: Isaak Presley, Sebastian Topete, Christopher Romero, and Chase Keith.

Between them, they have 14.2 million followers on TikTok. Recently, new members such as model Welcome TJ (yes, his name is actually Welcome) joined the collective, and it appears he has decided to make his mark in the house by throwing a party for his birthday.

Instagram footage shows that there isn’t a lot of social distancing going on.

An Instagram story by influencer Malik Earnest shows a big crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to Welcome as he and the Clubhouse danced on the table.

The crowd appear to be very close together with no masks being worn.

Another one of Earnest’s Instagram stories then shows the police arriving at the property, dispersing partygoers and encouraging them to go home. He captioned the footage with “party’s over,” tagging Welcome’s Instagram handle.

It is unclear whether the police dispersed the party due to noise complaints, social distancing complaints or another reason.

Did the party break social distancing rules?

Detailing the preparations on his Instagram story, Welcome insisted to fans that this was “not a party” and that it would be a “closed event with close people.”

He also claimed that “temperatures would be checked on the door” and said that the gathering would “adhere to […] guidelines.”

This is despite, as satirical reporter DefNoodles pointed out, guidelines in California stating that no gatherings at all were permitted.

In light of the current global health crisis, fans didn’t react well to the Clubhouse’s partying.

One Twitter user criticized Welcome for claiming the event wasn’t a party: “Dude if it isn’t your immediate family and/or more than 10 people, it’s a party”.

Another user expressed similar sentiments, saying “the only way you can [adhere to guidelines] in California is by NOT HAVING THE PARTY.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, one user said in a comment, that got over 5,000 likes, “Are we surprised? No. Are we disappointed? Yes.”

Nobody from the Clubhouse has commented on the situation as of yet.

Twitch streamer HaChubby’s public piano solo gets hilariously ruined

Published: 10/Oct/2020 18:05

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer HAchubby laughs about song interrupting her piano playing
Twitch: HAchubby

Korean streamer HAchubby was hilariously interrupted during her IRL stream while she was playing the piano, as an unexpected song blasting through the store speakers at totally the wrong moment.

HAchubby is a Korean streamer who is learning English, and sharing her content to a multinational fanbase of over 200,000 on Twitch. She is most often found streaming IRL, collaborating with other streamers, as well as sometimes showcasing her piano skills.

She’s previously gone viral on multiple occasions for her streaming antics, as she seems to attract incredibly funny situations. In one popular clip she and fellow streamer Yuggie_TV tried their hand at the rubber band watermelon challenge, and were left flustered when the melon exploded when they least expected it.

HaChubby poses for a selfie.
Instagram: hachubbytv
HaChubby is a massively popular streamer on Twitch, boasting over 224k followers due to her hilarious IRL broadcasts.

One fan even stream sniped her in an IRL stream, presenting her with a pizza box that had the iconic Twitch “Jebaited” emote hidden inside.

This time around in an IRL stream, HAchubby took a quiet moment to sit at a piano in a music shop, and play a soft tune for her followers. It seemed that such a calm activity could not possibly be interrupted by any bizarre occurrences, but the most unexpected things always seem to happen to the Korean streamer.

As the piece she was playing came to a lull she looked up at the camera, just in time for the song “U Guessed It” by OG Maco to start blasting through the speakers abruptly, at full volume no less.

She immediately doubled over with laughter, bewildered by the abrupt ending to her lovely solo. Through her laughter she said “what the heck is this timing?” looking around the shop, absolutely baffled.

The clip of the incident has now garnered nearly 60,000 views, with people loving HAchubby’s brilliant reaction to yet another crazy IRL stream.