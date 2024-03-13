Love Is Blind ex accuses Jeramey Lutinksi of pulling a gun on her

Jeramey from Love Is Blind Season 6’s ex-girlfriend just spoke out and accused him of domestic violence.

There have been so many accusations made against the men from Season 6 that it’s almost impossible to keep up with it all.

One contestant, in particular, who has been in the hot seat is Jeramey Lutinski. It was alleged back in February that he was supposedly engaged to a woman while applying for the show.

And now, another woman has come forward with accusations of her own that are positively shocking.

Love Is Blind’s Jeramey accused of domestic violence

Beginning on March 8, a TikToker with the username @gingersnapss_ posted several videos documenting her experience with her ex-boyfriend.

Article continues after ad

While she doesn’t specifically name him, she does state that he was in Season 6 of Love Is Blind and refers to him as “Scheramey.”

In her third clip detailing their relationship, she alleges that he once put a gun to her head after confronting her for staying out late.

Article continues after ad

She claims that she called the police after fleeing the home and he was placed in handcuffs after returning to the scene.

Jeramey denied the claim, calls ex-girlfriend a “liar”

On March 12, Jeramey took to TikTok to release a nine-minute video response to her allegations.

In his clip, he admitted that he owned five guns at the time, including a shotgun and rifle. However, he denies that the situation she described with the gun ever took place, dubbing her a “liar” in the video.

Article continues after ad

Jeramey stated that she sent him an apology email as a result of the incident, but does not have proof because it was in a work email with a company he no longer works for.

The reality TV star closed out the video by saying his legal team will take care of the matter and that he will not speak on it any longer.

Since these allegations came after the Season 6 reunion was filmed, there will presumably be no updates to this story in the special.