Alleged ‘victim’ of Kris Tyson slams accusations as “massive lies”: “Kris did nothing wrong”

A fan of Kris Tyson, also known as Ava Kris Tyson, has called accusations that they were “groomed” by the YouTuber “massive lies,” saying that she “never did anything wrong.”

On July 21, several YouTube videos shared Discord messages sent by Kris Tyson, then Chris Tyson, to a fan called LavaGS.

At the beginning of the interactions, LavaGS was 13 years old, while Kris was 20. The messages were in public Discord servers, but many of the YouTube videos claimed that it was an inappropriate friendship.

One viral post alleges, “The two constantly joked inappropriately with each other about h**tai addiction, sending suggestive pics, etc. They confirmed met up together when the minor was 16.”

Kris made LavaGS a moderator in her YouTube streams, and Lava admits that they would send “edgy jokes” to each other, but denies that their interactions were ever inappropriate.

“These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth,” LavaGS said on July 22. “Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of.”

In a follow-up post on X/Twitter, LavaGS continued, “Kris did nothing wrong. What’s actually disgusting is you guys twisting things and making me a victim.”

There is no accusation of criminality, but the YouTube videos and social media posts about Kris are particularly critical that the pair met when LavaGS was 16 years old.

Speaking to KEEMSTAR, LavaGS said, “I did not meet Kris Tyson by myself I meet Kris & the MrBeast crew with my family present.”

In another post, Lava asked followers to “help me counter all these lies.”

“Kris’s messages to me were sent in public Discord servers/groups but everyone is framing it as if it was 1 on 1. Kris literally did nothing wrong.”

Despite his protestations, some argue that LavaGS was groomed and as such, doesn’t realize that “it was wrong.”

“You’ve been groomed man. You’re a victim,” one reply says. “That’s called grooming. You’re not supposed to feel like it was wrong,” another replied.

At the time of writing, Kris Tyson has not responded to the accusations.

Her X/Twitter account currently has no posts, which many mistakenly believed were deleted after the accusations broke. However, the account’s posts were deleted over a month prior.

MrBeast, who Kris frequently collaborates with, has not responded either, although KEEMSTAR claims MrBeast was the one who put him in contact with LavaGS.