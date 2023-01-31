Jeffree Star is dating a mystery NFL player and the internet is abuzz

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star has been teasing that he’s dating a new romantic partner for several days now, leading some to suspect a current NFL player.

One of the biggest makeup artists on social media, Star began as a musician on Myspace and YouTube before becoming one of the biggest creators in the makeup and beauty scene.

Star has been involved in several heated rivalries within the space, including famous feuds with James Charles, Tati Westbrook, Kylie Jenner, and even Kim Kardashian.

But he had also been in a very public relationship with partner Nathan Schwandt before the pair broke up in 2020. Now, Star appears to have a new flame but fans don’t know who that is.

Jeffree Star teases mystery NFL boyfriend

The YouTuber sent his corner of Twitter abuzz when he posted a photo on January 27, 2023, holding hands with another man on a private plane.

Star described this person as his “#NFL boo” and ended the tweet with a football emoji, leading fans on a detective hunt to see who this mystery man could be.

He added flames to the fire a few days later, when he showed a picture of the back of the player with the caption “[h]is team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom.”

This new clue, his partner’s height, has given internet detectives more ways to narrow down who the mystery NFL player might be.

At the time of writing, the only openly-gay NFL player is Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, but he is in a committed relationship with Danish swimmer Søren Dahl as of early January 2023.

Some theorized that the orange as well as the timing could indicate that the player is on the Cincinnati Bengals, who were just eliminated from the playoffs. Cleveland Browns players Jack Conklin and Ethan Pocic fit due to their heights as well as the orange from both their team’s uniforms and the jacket.

Another popular theory is that the orange is a red herring, and the mystery man is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is the same height and attended college at the University of Wyoming, where the two are right now.

For now, Jeffree Star and his mystery football man are choosing to keep their relationship under wraps.