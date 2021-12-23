Logan Paul says he may “never box again” as fighting career hangs in limbo

Logan Paul has put a pin in what was a fledgling fighting career, with the YouTuber declaring he may “never box again” ⁠— a decision he explains has several big factors behind it, not least of all long-term health concerns.

The Maverick may have just hung up his boxing gloves.

Despite several big fight offers still sitting on the table, including a potential bout with heavyweight champ Tyson Fury ⁠— whose brother dodged his own Jake Paul fight just last week ⁠— and boxing legend Mike Tyson, the older Paul brother is adamant his short-lived career is now over.

“Am I going to box again? What can I do?” Logan said after the topic came up on the ImPaulsive podcast. “We’ve already done some sick things for boxing. I could never box again, really, and be totally fine with it.”

Paul continued: “Boxing has health implications I’m concerned about, I’ll admit that. And Jake is doing everything in the ring for the family. For both of us.”

“Maybe I can just be the cheerleader for you [Jake] now. You do it for us, and I can’t do anything to match that bar. You raised it so far. I can just be the drunk, high brother, and be there supporting you.”

“The decisions we [the Paul brothers] make in our lives, and we’re so f**king blessed to be able to make decisions like this, aren’t always based on money or clout. We get to do things that we want to do. And right now Jake is doing it. On behalf of both of us. He’s checked a box for the family, and I’m satisfied.”

Logan then went on to admit he has considered lining up his next fight sooner rather than later, especially whenever he sees Jake “get a massive f**king knockout,” with the energy of the match getting inside his head.

“I feel it, all the time, I love competition, that drive that comes with fighting. And I’m envious of that. But you’re doing so good of it, I see that work. That’s yours now.”

Related segment begins at 46:32 in the video below.

Never say never though, especially not when it comes to the Paul brothers ⁠— Logan may have declared his days in the ring, and preparing for those battles, over, but he quickly added he doesn’t want to rule out anything.

“Look, I’m saying no, but I can see myself doing it again, sometime. When I see these motherf**kers hitting the canvas, time and time again, there’s this fire in me. I’m sitting there like, ‘Jake is the coolest guy ever,’ and I want to get that feeling again. I can remember it, right now I’m riding it.”

If Logan does backflip, there’s certainly plenty of fights waiting, not least of all a potential Mike Tyson showdown, or even Icelandic strongman Hafthor Bjornsson.