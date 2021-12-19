Jake Paul calls out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after Woodley fight win

After knocking out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their rematch, Jake Paul called out UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for leaving the arena and said he wants to face them in the ring next.

Just when it looked like the second fight between Paul and Woodley was going to go the distance, Paul starched Woodley with an overhand right to seal the deal and prove he is the better boxer of the two.

He had nothing but respect for him after the match: “This guy is a legend. Don’t take anything away from his career as a UFC Welterweight Champion. I respect him for taking this fight on two weeks notice.”

Advertisement

However, Paul soon turned his eyes to his future opponents, taunting Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal — two names he’s floated with fighting plenty in the past.

He slammed them for allegedly leaving the arena after watching him KO their former colleague and challenged either one to be his next opponent.

Footage of the Jake Paul KO over Tyron Woodley 👀 pic.twitter.com/TtRb66Rx5L — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 19, 2021

“Hey, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz,” yelled Paul. “Y’all are some b*tches for leaving this arena. Because I know you don’t want that sh*t [to get knocked out by him].”

“I’ll take out both of y’all next. Just get out of your contract with Daddy Dana [White] and I’m gonna f**k them up too!” he added, adding more fuel to his ongoing feud against the UFC boss.

Advertisement

Then he repeated the words: “Anyone, anytime, any place.”

"And @GamebredFighter & @NateDiaz209 y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena because I know you don't want that shit."@jakepaul calls out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz 😳#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/XjlgV19loL — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Paul has been linked to fights against them before. In October 2021, Masvidal claimed Paul “wouldn’t be able to walk” if they fought.

Around the same time, Paul also said a fight against Nate Diaz had been “confirmed.” However, it never came to fruition.

He also teased a fight against Conor McGregor. So, there’s a good chance that one of the three UFC superstars could be his next opponent.