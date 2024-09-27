Former Jake Paul opponent sets record straight on if he was paid to lose

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has responded to claims he was paid to be knocked out in his second fight with Jake Paul in December 2021.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley stepped inside a boxing ring and tried to settle their beef on August 29, which was won by Paul in a split decision by the judges. Unhappy with the results, this was soon followed by a rematch on December 18, which saw Paul knock out Woodley.

Article continues after ad

However, shortly after the match, a video went viral on TikTok after claiming that the fight had been rigged.

Almost three years later, an interviewer walked around to ask people if they thought Jake Paul or Mike Tyson would win in their upcoming fight. One of the interviewees claimed to be Woodley’s cousin and stated that the former UFC star was paid to take a dive in the rematch with Paul.

“If it’s paid off, Jake Paul. If not, Mike Tyson is gonna knock him out… Tyron Woodley is my literally f**king cousin. My name is Julian Woodley. So I know for a fact, that motherf**ker got paid to take the knock,” he said. The claim went viral too, with many viewers asking if he is actually related to the former UFC star.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Tyron quickly jumped in to nix the accusations and stated the man in the video wasn’t his cousin. Retweeting the video, he said: “N**** wish he was my kinfolk”.

Fans quickly sent their support, saying they believed him over his alleged cousin’s accusations.

One user wrote: “This kind of s*it should get him sued or knocked out.” A second person added: “I don’t understand how people can lie so easily.”

Article continues after ad

Jake has repeatedly stated that his fights are above board. Plus, they wouldn’t be sanctioned by commissions if they weren’t.