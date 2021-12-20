Jake Paul responds to Le’Veon Bell fight call out after beating Tyron Woodley

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has responded to a fight call out from former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell, who told Paul to “stop trying to fight people who can’t box.”

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley finally stepped into the ring together on December 18 for their long-anticipated rematch, after Tommy Fury, who was initially supposed to fight Paul, stepped down due to an injury.

It was Jake who ended up taking the win, scoring a knockout victory over Woodley in the sixth round, meaning his undefeated boxing record continues at 5 – 0.

Naturally, now that this fight is over, people are already wondering who Paul could be fighting next, and some have even challenged him via social media, including former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

On December 19, Bell tagged the YouTuber in a tweet, writing: “Fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box.”

Soon after, Jake responded with: “Aye @TWooodley, this clown saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens!”

Woodley then chimed in with his response to Bell’s shade, saying, “cause I made one mistake you think it’s sweet? Don’t get it f**ked up homeboy,” to which Bell replied that he “made more than just one mistake” and that “[Jake] just slept you for that last mistake you made.”

However, fans didn’t seem to think that Bell would have much of a chance against Paul, with one user writing “you would get knocked out cold.”

Who Jake goes on to fight next remains to be seen, but he has already called out those such as Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, so it’s clear he’s keen to get back into the ring.

Despite the loss, Woodley has also revealed that he’s not planning on retiring from the sport just yet.