Keemstar claims Tommy Fury is dropping out of Jake Paul fight

YouTuber Keemstar has claimed that Tommy Fury will be dropping out of his December 18 bout with Jake Paul, according to two of his sources, but the rumors have yet to be confirmed by any official party.

After months of exchanging blows online, a date for a real boxing fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury was finally set for December 18 back in October.

The tensions have been steadily rising since then, with both parties continuing to taunt each other via the internet.

“NOTHING can save you now,” Fury wrote to Paul in November. “DECEMBER 18th, you’ll see that you can’t come in my world and not get hurt.”

However, on December 6, Keemstar claimed he had received word from two sources that Fury would be dropping out of the fight, with Paul’s former opponent Tyron Woodley rumored to take his place.

Tommy Fury drops out of Dec 18th fight with Jake Paul : 2 Sources. Tyron Woodley looking to fill in the spot. pic.twitter.com/Nh25Y2IlYE — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 6, 2021

It is currently unclear whether there is any truth to these claims, with Tommy posting tweets promoting the fight as recently as December 1.

While both parties have been heavily promoting the event on their personal social media accounts for many weeks now, seemingly fully committed, there has been some contention regarding Jake’s reported decision to not sign up for the VADA drug testing.

Tommy’s father John Fury explained: “That bothered me a little bit. Because I wanted that in the contract. But he wouldn’t do that. But I’m not even bothered about that, because what they’re gonna do, they’re gonna do anyway.”

However, with any official confirmation yet to emerge, it’s not clear whether Tommy will be dropping out of the fight at all, let alone what the reason would be.

With so little time to go until the big day, an alteration to the lineup like this could certainly throw a spanner in the works for Paul. But as of yet, nothing has been confirmed by Fury’s team officially.