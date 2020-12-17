 Dillon Danis’ girlfriend Savannah Montano slams Jake Paul cheating rumors - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Dillon Danis’ girlfriend Savannah Montano slams Jake Paul cheating rumors

Published: 17/Dec/2020 19:09

by Virginia Glaze
Savannah Montano denies Jake Paul cheating rumors
YouTube: Jake Paul / Savannah Montano

Share

Jake Paul

The beef between MMA star Dillon Danis and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is getting hotter than ever after the influencer FaceTimed Danis’ girlfriend, Savannah Montano, leading to a slew of speculation from fans.

Following his second-round knockout over former NBA pro Nate Robinson in November, it seems that Jake Paul has been on a mission to start beef with just about every big name in the fighting world.

Even calling out the likes of Conor McGregor for a $50 million fight offer, Paul took matters to the next level by pelting mixed martial artist Dillon Danis with water balloons in a drive-by stunt that quickly went viral online.

That wasn’t the end of his antics, by far; somehow, Paul managed to get the number of Danis’ girlfriend, Savannah Montano, and hit her up with an unexpected FaceTime call.

“Aye Dillon Danis, come get your girl back,” he wrote in a screencap of his call with the model.

However, Montano is vehemently denying any accusations and speculation of cheating on Danis with the YouTuber, as told in a pointed video she posted to her Instagram stories.

“I’m dead confused at some of you guys going, ‘Oh, but why did you answer his call?’” she began. “As if I have his f**king number saved in my phone! It was literally a random number. You can literally see in the video, I’m like, ‘Who is this?’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by X7 Updates (@x7updates)

“I just wanna say that everybody that’s not Jake Paul’s 12-year-old fans can clearly see that he’s just a f**king loser, and I don’t know how he got my number, “ she continued. “That s**t’s embarrassing, and I don’t wanna be associated [with it]. It’s f**ked up that I’m being used as a pawn in this bulls**t.”

While Danis has yet to respond to Jake’s impromptu FaceTime call at the time of writing, he has updated his Instagram profile picture to a photo of himself and Tana Mongeau, showing that Jake isn’t the only one who can hit below the belt.

Entertainment

Zoe Laverne claims Charli D’Amelio called her an “insecure b***h”

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:11

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Zoe Laverne / Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio Zoe LaVerne

Zoe Laverne has claimed TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio described her as an “insecure b*tch” in her private direct messages.

Charli D’Amelio is considered by many to be the queen of TikTok, and is on track to be the first person to reach 100 million followers on the app very soon. However, her huge success has led to a substantial amount of hate, and some of it has come from fellow TikTokers.

The two TikTok stars have been at odds with each other ever since Charli overtook Zoe in followers. In July she was captured on tape crying about Charli surpassing her in followers, saying “I just want to prove to this b**ch that I am better than her.”

In November, an audio recording was leaked to drama Instagram account TikTokroom that seems to show Zoe insulting Charli behind her back. According to Zoe, she reached out and apologized, but claimed TikTok’s biggest creator left her on read.

Zoe Laverne TikTok star
Instagram: Zoe Laverne
Zoe has long-since been surpassed by Charli in followers

Zoe herself also came under fire in November for having a romantic relationship with an underage fan, resulting in her deleting her account and then making a dramatic comeback.

In a turn of events that feels eerily familiar, an audio recording of Zoe speaking on Charli has been leaked to TikTokroom. She can be heard saying “Charli D’Amelio made me cry… she gave me a long whole-a** paragraph basically saying that I’m jealous and I should be because I’m an insecure b*tch.”

However, Instagram users appeared unconvinced by Zoe’s statement, with several saying this was out of character for Charli. One user wrote, “We both know that Charli wouldn’t say that, right?” Another person asked for evidence, saying, “Let’s see the paragraph, then!”

If the claims are true, a screenshot would surely break the internet after Charli has built up a largely unproblematic reputation.