Logan Paul slams “dumb” brother Jake’s Conor McGregor boxing challenge

Logan Paul has described his brother as “f***ing dumb” in the latest episode of Impaulsive after Jake tried to taunt Conor McGregor to accept a $50m fight offer.

Since Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson in a fight back in November, he’s called out some big names, including Conor McGregor, LeBron James, and Dillon Danis. He was even challenged by NHL star Evander Kane.

Now he has doubled down on elite MMA fighter Conor McGregor and claimed he’s “dedicating his life” to beat him in a match. In his latest video, he claims his team sent McGregor a $50 million fight offer and taunted the UFC superstar to accept it.

He’s not the only Paul brother to try to take on elite athletes. Logan Paul will fight the unbeaten legend Floyd Mayweather in February, despite having never had a boxing win himself.

Yet it seems Logan believes Jake’s decision is far riskier, slamming the challenge in the latest episode of Impaulsive alongside Mike Majlak and George Janko.

Logan described Jake as “f****ing dumb,” adding that Connor’s record of knocking out his opponents is terrifying. He even recalled “When we were younger Jake told me he wanted to be a villain in movies. He said I think I have a good villain laugh and he just made the movie his life.”

Mike didn’t hesitate to laud the challenge as a death-wish, telling Jake, “Get mental help. You are picking a fight with the best striker MMA has ever seen…Conor will kill you.”

Mike and George also made fun of Logan for slamming Jake when he’s taking on a legend of boxing himself. Logan admitted it was strange saying, “This is funny coming from me right who’s fighting Floyd Mayweather, like, I get it.”

Read More: Jake Paul taunts Dillon Danis with water balloon ambush

But he defended his decision based on Mayweather’s age and that he’s retired, saying it’s “safer,” much to the amusement of the other presenters who maintained he’s in denial.

Meanwhile, Jake is trying to push his potential opponents to the limit. On Tuesday, December 15 he ambushed Dillon Danis, hurling insults and water balloons at him from a truck.

Logan’s final message to his brother was simply “R.I.P Jake… congrats though!”