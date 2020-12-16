Logo
Entertainment

Logan Paul slams “dumb” brother Jake’s Conor McGregor boxing challenge

Published: 16/Dec/2020 12:42

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Impaulsive / Instagram: Jake Paul

Impaulsive Jake Paul Logan Paul

Logan Paul has described his brother as “f***ing dumb” in the latest episode of Impaulsive after Jake tried to taunt Conor McGregor to accept a $50m fight offer.

Since Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson in a fight back in November, he’s called out some big names, including Conor McGregor, LeBron James, and Dillon Danis. He was even challenged by NHL star Evander Kane.

Now he has doubled down on elite MMA fighter Conor McGregor and claimed he’s “dedicating his life” to beat him in a match. In his latest video, he claims his team sent McGregor a $50 million fight offer and taunted the UFC superstar to accept it.

He’s not the only Paul brother to try to take on elite athletes. Logan Paul will fight the unbeaten legend Floyd Mayweather in February, despite having never had a boxing win himself.

Jake and Logan Paul
Instagram: Jake Paul
Both Logan and Jake Paul are challenging elite fighters

Yet it seems Logan believes Jake’s decision is far riskier, slamming the challenge in the latest episode of Impaulsive alongside Mike Majlak and George Janko.

Logan described Jake as “f****ing dumb,” adding that Connor’s record of knocking out his opponents is terrifying. He even recalled “When we were younger Jake told me he wanted to be a villain in movies. He said I think I have a good villain laugh and he just made the movie his life.”

Mike didn’t hesitate to laud the challenge as a death-wish, telling Jake, “Get mental help. You are picking a fight with the best striker MMA has ever seen…Conor will kill you.”

Mike and George also made fun of Logan for slamming Jake when he’s taking on a legend of boxing himself. Logan admitted it was strange saying, “This is funny coming from me right who’s fighting Floyd Mayweather, like, I get it.”

But he defended his decision based on Mayweather’s age and that he’s retired, saying it’s “safer,” much to the amusement of the other presenters who maintained he’s in denial.

Meanwhile, Jake is trying to push his potential opponents to the limit. On Tuesday, December 15 he ambushed Dillon Danis, hurling insults and water balloons at him from a truck.

Logan’s final message to his brother was simply “R.I.P Jake… congrats though!”

Gaming

CohhCarnage has stopped taking Twitch donations to reward his mods

Published: 16/Dec/2020 11:31

by Ava Thompson-Powell
CohhCarnage on Twitch
Twitch: CohhCarnage

CohhCarnage

CohhCarnage recently made waves on social media for a fantastic gesture of kindness and support towards his moderation team.

With over 1 million followers on the platform, variety streamer Ben “CohhCarnage” Cassell is one of the biggest Twitch names out there. Starting his Twitch journey in 2013, his focus on great vibes, kindness, and providing viewers with a calm atmosphere keeps viewers tuning in daily to watch the US-based star.

Streaming games such as Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher, XCOM, and Demon’s Souls, the streamer has built up a viewership that tunes in just to watch him, regardless of what content he’s playing. A highly skilled and methodical gamer, he often plays games on punishing difficulty levels, slowly exploring the game world.

It’s a style that’s dissimilar to that of many of the other big streamers out there, and Carnage stands out amongst the crowd.

Taking down the tip jar

In a post to his Twitter on December 15, Cohh informed his followers in an unprecedented move that he’ll be removing his tip button, forever.

In its stead, a button that will directly support the moderation team will see all tips made after January 1 2021 go to them. Seeing Cohh actively supporting the team that works incredibly hard on keeping his channel a family-friendly, safe space to be in is relatively unheard of. He was also one of the first Twitch streamers to start paying his mods.

In a recent statement, Carnage said, “With the constant support of my community, the backing of my excellent management team and recently signing with Twitch, it was time to get even more involved in getting support to the ones that help make this show what it is.”

Teamwork makes the dream work

CohhCarnage's character in Cyberpunk 2077
Twitter: CohhCarnage
Carnage also features as NPC ‘Garry The Prophet’ in the new RPG.

He goes on to talk about his ‘Mod Day’ each month, which saw donations go towards his team on that particular day, but stated that it’s time to take things a step further. With Twitch recently signing him, this gesture of good faith towards his team continues to show Cohh in a great light.

Twitter user, EstebanTheWhite, reacted by saying that “you and your mod team are the pinnacle of having a healthy community and appropriate, respectful rule enforcement.”

Moderation is an integral part of any successful Twitch show. It’s something that most often is completely voluntary and unpaid, with viewers choosing to become a mod solely because they enjoy the content and community.

Seeing Cohh so dedicated to providing his team with continued support is one of the many reasons that people keep coming back to watch this streamer.