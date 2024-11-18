IShowSpeed could get $20M if he beats Jake Paul in boxing match

Jake Paul’s manager allegedly put up $20M for IShowSpeed after the streamer boasted he could beat Paul in a boxing match.

After Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in eight rounds on November 15, YouTube star IShowSpeed confidently said he could beat ‘The Problem Child’ in a boxing match.

Speed addressed a potential fight against the YouTube-boxer at ComplexCon on November 17, saying he saw flaws in Paul’s performance.

“I feel like I can beat Jake Paul in a fight,” Speed said. “Look, I respect his work ethic, but when I watch him box, he doesn’t look fluent. I feel like I could really get him. When you watch it, you see flaws in his game.”

As the crowd erupted in disbelief, the YouTuber continued, “Especially if I have six months of training, I’m beating any boxer in this world.”

Speed went on to say that he’d win by knockout against Paul, but not in the first round.

After Speed made these claims, Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, allegedly said his team had $20M for the YouTuber if he could actually beat Paul in the ring.

“Cool. Tell him I have $10 million for him right now. Sign this week. If he beats Jake, he gets a $10 million bonus. Put your signature where your clout is,” Bidarian supposedly said in a comment on Instagram.

Paul also allegedly addressed Speed saying he’d beat him in a boxing match: “Speed knows better. My guy was playing for sure.”

Fans of the YouTubers were quick to share their opinions about a boxing match between the two, saying Speed was only in it for a payday.

Others agreed that Speed was “delusional” and that Paul would undoubtedly win the fight.

Paul isn’t the only athlete Speed has his eyes on, either. Earlier this November, he raced Olympic runner Noah Lyles in a 50-yard dash. Though Lyles won, Speed said the Olympian refused a rematch because “he knows he would have lost.”

