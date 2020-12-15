Logo
Jake Paul taunts Dillon Danis with water balloon ambush

Published: 15/Dec/2020 21:07

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul throws water balloons at Dillon Danis
YouTube: Jake Paul / Instagram: @dillondanis

Jake Paul

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has taken his beef with MMA star Dillon Danis to the next level after ambushing him with a drive-by water balloon fight.

Jake Paul is currently on the prowl for new opponents, having defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson in a second round KO last month — the second win of his professional boxing career.

With older brother Logan Paul scheduled to fight the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in February, Jake has taken to calling out a few big names, himself, including the likes of Conor McGregor.

It seems that McGregor isn’t the only MMA star to incite Jake’s wrath, though, as he took his taunting to the next level by confronting mixed martial artist Dillon Danis in person shortly thereafter.

The beef between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul has been brewing for years now, with the two stars going back and forth across social media multiple times in the past.

This time, Jake Paul took their feud to the streets, as seen in a video uploaded on December 15. The clip shows Jake Paul and company driving by Danis on the street, who seems to be caught up in an interview.

Hurling insults, Jake Paul then begins to throw water balloons at the fighter, who chases after the truck and even hurls one of the balloons back at him.

“Hey look — it’s Conor McGregor’s b***h right there!” Jake yells, before tossing out a few choice expletives. “You’re a b***h!”

 

Jake uploaded the video to his Instagram with the caption: “Caught the biggest s**t-talker slacking. You gotta check in when you come to LA. #GenerousDriveBy.”

That’s not all; the YouTuber even changed his Instagram profile picture to a snapshot of Dillon’s face as caught during the video, further rubbing salt in the wound.

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Danis has made an official response; but perhaps having Tana Mongeau in his profile picture is enough of a clapback, for now.

 

With Jake Paul having challenged McGregor to a $50 million dollar fight, there’s no telling what’s next for this bawdy YouTube star, who, much like his brother, seems to be trying to expand his sights into the world of fighting by any means necessary.

Twitch streamer loses it as cake baking broadcast fails spectacularly

Published: 15/Dec/2020 20:17

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch: KristoferYee

Popular Twitch streamer and tech YouTuber KristoferYee suffered a hilarious — if totally confusing — baking fail after attempting to make a cake with fellow broadcaster QTCinderella.

As another round of lockdowns commence across the United States, more and more people are turning to their kitchens for entertainment and nutrition at home — but not everyone is walking away with impressive results from their cooking conquests

Tech influencer ‘KristoferYee’ tried his hand at baking a cake during a December 14 broadcast with Twitch star and former baker QTCinderella, and it’s safe to say that things went horribly wrong somewhere down the line.

Kristofer — who boasts an impressive 148,000 followers on Twitch — suddenly addressed Cinderella during their joint stream, giving her an unusual request.

“I need you to promise me that you will, at some point in your life, build a computer in front of me,” he asked.

“Okay, pinky promise,” she answered after a moment, seemingly confused as Kristofer turned the camera onto his oven.

What came next almost defies description; inside the oven were four cake tins, the contents of which appeared to have exploded and even dripped down the sides of the oven rack into the bottom of the appliance.

Needless to say, QTCinderella was shocked, covering her face with her hands in total disbelief.

“It’s bad,” Kristofer laughed, barely able to speak due to how tickled he was. “It’s really, really bad! It’s moving — parts of it are still moving!”

So, what exactly happened to make his cakes turn out so badly? According to some commenters, Kristofer may have botched the measurements for the ingredients, with one viewer stating that he used a cup of dried buttermilk instead of just one tablespoon.

“This is a you thing, and not an oven thing,” QT said of the situation, after showing the chat her completely normal cake.

Luckily, it seems that Kristopher ended up making a successful cake in the end, which he decorated to look like Pepe the frog — a fitting ending to this meme-worthy tale.

KristoferYee widepeepohappy
Twitch: KristoferYee
KristoferYee’s cake disaster had a happy ending, after all.

As they say, practice makes perfect.