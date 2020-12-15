Jake Paul taunts Dillon Danis with water balloon ambush

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has taken his beef with MMA star Dillon Danis to the next level after ambushing him with a drive-by water balloon fight.

Jake Paul is currently on the prowl for new opponents, having defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson in a second round KO last month — the second win of his professional boxing career.

With older brother Logan Paul scheduled to fight the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in February, Jake has taken to calling out a few big names, himself, including the likes of Conor McGregor.

It seems that McGregor isn’t the only MMA star to incite Jake’s wrath, though, as he took his taunting to the next level by confronting mixed martial artist Dillon Danis in person shortly thereafter.

The beef between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul has been brewing for years now, with the two stars going back and forth across social media multiple times in the past.

This time, Jake Paul took their feud to the streets, as seen in a video uploaded on December 15. The clip shows Jake Paul and company driving by Danis on the street, who seems to be caught up in an interview.

Hurling insults, Jake Paul then begins to throw water balloons at the fighter, who chases after the truck and even hurls one of the balloons back at him.

“Hey look — it’s Conor McGregor’s b***h right there!” Jake yells, before tossing out a few choice expletives. “You’re a b***h!”

Jake uploaded the video to his Instagram with the caption: “Caught the biggest s**t-talker slacking. You gotta check in when you come to LA. #GenerousDriveBy.”

That’s not all; the YouTuber even changed his Instagram profile picture to a snapshot of Dillon’s face as caught during the video, further rubbing salt in the wound.

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Danis has made an official response; but perhaps having Tana Mongeau in his profile picture is enough of a clapback, for now.

With Jake Paul having challenged McGregor to a $50 million dollar fight, there’s no telling what’s next for this bawdy YouTube star, who, much like his brother, seems to be trying to expand his sights into the world of fighting by any means necessary.