Joe Rogan applauds Logan Paul & Floyd Mayweather for entertaining “freak show” - Dexerto

UFC commentator and world famous podcast host Joe Rogan praised Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s fight for being an extremely fascinating and interesting “freak show” in a long Instagram post.

Joe Rogan is no stranger to giving his hot takes on certain subjects, and the fight between YouTuber Logan Paul and arguably the greatest boxer of all time is no exception.

Logan managed to shock and anger the internet right off the bat by entering the ring with an extremely rare and expensive Charizard Pokemon card around his neck.

If that wasn’t absurd enough, The Maverick went on to hold his own against Mayweather, lasting all eight rounds and avoiding a single knockdown. Because of the fight’s rules, no winner was declared, but the spectacle of it all really impressed Joe Rogan.

In an Instagram post, he explained that he was really looking forward to the fight, remarking how, right before the bell, he was “legitimately giddy with excitement.”

“I think the whole thing is pretty fascinating,” he wrote, adding that Floyd Mayweather was a “genius” for making hundreds of millions of dollars fighting people who “don’t have a chance to beat him.”

“He’s figured out a way to compete into his 40s and make more money than any other boxer alive. It’s really incredible,” he continued. “And the confidence that he has to have in his skills to fight a guy 20 years younger than him and 35 pounds heavier can’t be emphasized enough.”

Rogan went on to praise Logan Paul, writing that it was “incredible” he’d managed to go eight rounds with one of, if not the greatest, boxers of all time, despite the fact that he’s in the twilight of his career.

“When you’re in there with a master like Floyd, he’s constantly pressuring you, and he’s so efficient and composed that he never fades,” the JRE podcast host beamed.

Despite all his kind words, Rogan still admitted “real” world class boxing between champions is more entertaining, but still found Logan vs Mayweather to be a ‘pretty f***ing interesting freak show.’

“Kudos to both men, and congrats on making us watch,” he concluded, adding in some money bag emojis.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like a potential bout between Mayweather and Logan’s brother Jake will happen anytime soon, as the 50-0 champ claimed he “probably won’t do an exhibition again.”

Hopefully, this isn’t really the last time we see Mayweather duke it out, but at least his potentially final match earned Joe Rogan’s seal of approval.