Jake Paul unveils letter he sent Dustin Poirier alongside $100K “Sleepy McGregor” chain

YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul has revealed a personal letter he sent to UFC star Dustin Poirier, along with his custom $100,000 “sleepy” Conor McGregor chain.

Jake Paul has been trying to pick a fight with UFC legend Conor McGregor for months now, and with the Irish mixed martial artist avoiding the self-proclaimed Problem Child, Paul has turned up the heat.

To celebrate Poirier’s famous and meme-worthy KO of McGregor, Paul purchased a custom $100,000 chain featuring the fighter in his knocked-out position.

Jake first unveiled his chain in the build-up to UFC 264, an event marking the third time McGregor and Poirier would duke it out. Poirier would end up earning the win via doctor stoppage in round one after Conor suffered a serious ankle injury.

Advertisement

With the feud between the two UFC stars far from over and a possible fourth match in the cards, Jake decided that Dustin deserved the chain more than he did and offered it to the #1 ranked lightweight – which The Diamond was happy to accept.

In a tweet on July 15, Paul revealed a letter he personally wrote to Poirier, congratulating him on his triumphant victory.

“I love what you are doing with your Good Fight Foundation,” he wrote, referencing the MMA star’s charitable work. “You deserve this chain more than me! Good always beats evil!”

Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼 It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 pic.twitter.com/De4i6aVGQd — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

As a PS, Jake asked Dustin to tell his wife that he says hi and that she’s a “badass.” Notably, after the fight with Conor, Jolie Poirier flipped off The Notorious One as he sat defeated in the octagon.

Advertisement

It’s quite interesting to see Paul and Poirier in such good spirits, and it may end up paving the way to that long-awaited match between McGregor and Jake down the line.

Previously, McGregor has stated he is open to the idea of fighting with Jake or Logan – something he was highly dismissive of in the past.

With Paul fighting for UFC champ Tyron Woodley next and Conor recovering from an ankle injury, it’s doubtful that fight will be soon… but if Jake wins his next match, who knows what the future could hold.