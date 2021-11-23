Indiefoxx explains why Twitch bullying made her start an OnlyFans

Banned Twitch streamer Indiefoxx opened up about her personal life, explaining how she was bullied on the Amazon-owned platform and how her suspension ultimately made her create an OnlyFans.

Indiefoxx was one of the biggest up-and-coming Twitch stars for half of 2021. Unfortunately, her experience on the site was cut short.

During her time on Twitch, the model and singer ended up amassing quite the fan base, garnering over 2,000,000 followers. As the controversial hot tub meta grew in popularity, so too did Indiefoxx – but one reason for her notoriety was her plethora of bans, which angered and shocked the community.

On June 28, 2021, she was permanently banned on Twitch following her sixth suspension of the year. As it turns out, though, her time on the platform may not have been as extravagant as many thought.

Indiefoxx reveals she was bulled daily on Twitch

In a November 23 Twitter thread, the streamer-turned-OnlyFans creator explained how her time on Twitch was filled with instances of bullying that pushed her to create OF content.

“I used to cry every day because people would bully me daily on Twitch to the point I couldn’t even greet other streamer friends in their channels,” she explained. “So I made an OnlyFans and became an egirl because I knew it would piss off the very people who tried to keep me down.”

Although she didn’t elaborate on who was bullying her, she did say that by creating an OnlyFans, she succeeded in upsetting those who tormented her.

I used to cry everyday because people would bully me daily on twitch to the point I couldn't even greet other streamer friends in their channels. So I made an Onlyfans & became an egirl because I knew it would piss off the very people who tried to keep me down. It worked. — Indiefoxx 🌙 (@indiefoxxlive) November 23, 2021

Indiefoxx shoots down potential Twitch return

Furthermore, she commented on the possibility of ever returning to Twitch when asked about ever partaking in bathtub or hot tub streams again in the future.

“Been banned for 5 months, but even if I could come back I wouldn’t,” she said. She then alluded to Twitch allegedly treating some streamers on the site better than others. “I don’t get special privileges other streamers get.”

Been banned for 5months but even if I could come back I wouldn't because I don't get special privileges other streamers get. — Indiefoxx 🌙 (@indiefoxxlive) November 23, 2021

Since her ban, Indiefoxx has remained active on Twitter and Instagram. She also briefly returned to streaming on YouTube back in October, but only has one broadcast saved on her channel.

Whether or not we ever see her return to streaming again remains to be seen, but it seems like her new venture is turning out to be a far more positive experience for the influencer.