Alinity explains why sexual content on Twitch won’t stop amid Amouranth & Indiefoxx bans

Popular streaming sensation Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon doesn’t believe that sexual content on Twitch will stop anytime soon, despite the fact Amouranth and Indiefoxx were handed three-day bans after their controversial ASMR streams.

Twitch has come under a lot of fire as of late with streamers being accused of abusing the platform to promote sexualized content in the form of hot tub streams, and more recently, the ASMR earlicking meta.

While the Amazon-owned platform tried to deal with the hot tub meta and the effect it was having on advertising by relegating the streams to their own new category, many believe this wasn’t enough and just enticed streamers to find something new.

Even after both Amouranth and Indiefoxx, two of the more prominent ASMR streamers, were banned for three days, Alinity doesn’t believe that this will do enough to deter sexual content in the slightest.

Taking to Twitter, the Colombian-Canadian stressed that the punishment for sexual content and behavior just isn’t enough and the bans may draw more attention to those broadcasts.

“As someone that had an accidental violation for sexual content, I can tell you that the amount of advertising you get from said suspension highly outweighs the lack of income from a three-day ban,” she wrote, referencing her infamous wardrobe malfunction from 2020.

“It’s just a nice vacation,” she added. “Free promo during your break and even more promo when you are back.”

"It's just a nice vacation," she added. "Free promo during your break and even more promo when you are back."

3 DMCAS is a perma ban, but 3 sexual violations isn't? Makes no sense. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) June 22, 2021

This all said, Alinity isn’t exactly against this type of content being on Twitch to begin with, having partaken in hot tub streams herself. However, she finds Twitch’s lack of a stance and limited transparency certainly troublesome.

“Listen, I’m not saying whether I am in favor or against that content being on the site. What I am saying is that they need to decide whether or not they want the content on Twitch, and be FIRM against it,” she continued. “3 DMCAS is a perma ban, but 3 sexual violations isn’t? Makes no sense.”

She further stated that month-long suspensions following a third strike could be enough of a punishment to significantly deter sexual content on Twitch.

After the 3rd strike, a month suspension seems like it would deter it from happening. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) June 22, 2021

It remains to be seen what Twitch’s position is and if they even have one in regards to the ASMR meta. Twitch has yet to make an official statement and it’s unclear if something unique within Indiefoxx or Amouranth’s streams resulted in their bans or if the site took aim at the ASMR meta directly.

Considering Twitch does not comment on individual bans, it’s unlikely we get answers anytime soon unless there is a formal announcement and a serious crackdown from the company.