Cosplayer Pinkchyu’s VTuber debut cut short after immediate Twitch ban

Popular cosplayer and streamer Pinkchyu got banned from Twitch right after her debut as a VTuber, adding more fuel to the fire of VTubers being frustrated by the platform’s policies.

Pinkchyu was excited to make her comeback as a VTuber on November 7 — but she found herself banned shortly afterwards, throwing a wrench in her plans to become a full-fledged virtual streamer.

“I do a VTuber stream finally and this happens,” she wrote on X.

According to Pinkchyu, she’d done a VTuber chatting stream with her viewers, where the head of her virtual model was cut off from the camera, leading her to believe that her chest had been the reason for her ban.

Twitter/X: pinkchyuva Pinkchyu says that her VTuber model’s chest might have gotten her banned from Twitch for seven days.

She also revealed that the ban will last for seven days, marking her first-ever suspension on the platform after five years of streaming.

“I had a VTuber chatting stream and camera with my head cut off just like a lot of other VTubers,” she explained in another post. “I have large breasts IRL so I’m not sure if that’s it. But it’s a seven-day suspension. After five years of streaming this is my first ban, and of course it’s me coming back to VTubing!”

Now, Pinkchyu has moved her ‘debut’ to December 7, leaving fans divided as to Twitch’s policies and its reasons for suspending broadcasters in the wake of her suspension.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines state that “content that focuses on clothed intimate body parts such as the buttocks, groin, or breasts for extended periods of time” are prohibited on its platform.

While it’s unclear if this is the exact reason for her ban, Twitch’s policies have sparked outrage from VTubers several times in the past, as seen in October 2024 when it clarified a rule claiming that all VTuber models must be covered — placing special emphasis on the hips.

VTubers spoke out against the rule, with many claiming they’d have to commission new models to cover their hips — a seriously pricey endeavor to stay unbanned.

Afterward, Twitch spoke with Dexerto about the ordeal, saying they “want to get this right and appreciate all the feedback, as VTubers are and will always be a really valued part of the Twitch community.”

However, they maintained that they had not introduced any new rules, merely pointing out existing requirements in their Community Guidelines.

“We just shared more examples of what behaviors violate our rules, so that those rules are easier to follow, and ideally, less likely to trip people up,” they told us.