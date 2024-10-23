Sneako hit with bans on Twitch, YouTube, and Kick in quick succession

Sneako has been banned from Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, all over the span of just two days.

Back in June, Sneako revealed that he was going to try out other platforms again after his contract with Rumble ended.

Not long after his announcement, the influencer was unbanned from Twitch after getting suspended in 2023 and eventually returned to streaming on the Amazon-owned platform.

On Monday, October 21, Sneako was banned from the platform again. Over the two days following his Twitch ban, he was also banned from YouTube and Kick.

It’s important to note that platforms very rarely comment on the exact reason behind banning creators, but there has been a ton of speculation surrounding Sneako’s suspensions across the internet’s three biggest platforms.

Why was Sneako banned?

Sneako has not commented publicly about his ban on Twitch. However, the Sneako Updates X account shared a screenshot claiming he was permanently banned for “off Twitch services” regarding “extreme hateful conduct.”

“Focusing your conduct on promoting, encouraging, or facilitating the discrimination or denigration of others based on their protected characteristics,” it reads.

As for YouTube, the reasoning behind his ban is unknown as of writing. The influencer was reportedly unbanned from the platform in mid-October but was suspended again following the Twitch ban.

There’s no speculation surrounding his YouTube channel disappearing, either.

Social media has erupted with speculation surrounding his Kick ban on Tuesday, October 22, however.

According to a post on X, Sneako was talking to a couple on a randomized chat website when his channel disappeared.

With these three bans, the influencer may return to Rumble if he wants to continue live streaming and uploading videos for his fans.

This comes after rumors of Sneako and Nick Fuentes getting offered paid Kick contracts sparked backlash across the community.

However, staff member Santamaria hit back at the contract rumors and said that anyone claiming it was real was “rage baiting.”