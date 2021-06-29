Indiefoxx hit with her sixth Twitch ban of the year

Controversial Twitch star Indiefoxx has been handed her sixth ban on the popular streaming platform, just seven days after her last suspension ⁠— that one for her role in the infamous ASMR meta ⁠— ended early on Tuesday morning.

Indiefoxx has exploded in popularity on Twitch early this year. In the past few weeks, the entertainer has been piggybacking off the Amazon-owned platform’s controversial hot tub and ASMR streams to more than double her viewer count and subscribers.

In just the last month alone, the 26-year-old has skyrocketed to more than two million followers, including a surge of 1.2 million new fans since May 27.

At the moment, she gains over 8k followers every hour.

With her explosive Twitch fame, however, has come a much closer eye on her content. Indiefoxx’s streams often court an “NSFW” element, especially in recent months; the star has taken to streaming in a hot tub in her bikini or, in the past week, lying spread on her bed for ASMR broadcasts that rake in 13,000 plus viewers.

Those streams saw her banned for three days from June 19-22 last week, and now the popular Twitch star has been whacked with yet another suspension.

Dexerto has reached out to Indiefoxx for comment.

This latest Twitch ban is Indiefoxx’s sixth of the year.

It is Dexerto’s understanding that most Twitch streamers, partnered or otherwise, are often permanently barred from the platform for their third strike. Indiefoxx has not yet been stripped of her streaming privileges, however, and this ban appears to be another limited-time suspension.

All of Indiefoxx’s Twitch bans this year

Friday, January 29 — 3 days

Thursday, February 1 — 3 days

Monday, February 5 — 3 days

Saturday, February 24 — 1 day

Saturday, April 10 — 3 days

Tuesday, June 22 — 3 days

Monday, June 28 — ??

Dexerto will update this article when more details have been confirmed.