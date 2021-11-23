xQc defends Esfand after drama over Minx Oxy “joke” at OTK event

xQc has sided with Esfand after an unexpected drama ensued following OTK’s ‘Friendsgiving Event’, explaining that protecting friends in a potentially vulnerable situation is important, and shouldn’t be shamed.

The drama was sparked during the Friendsgiving stream, when Malena tried to give fellow streamer Minx alcohol. Esfand stopped her and advised that Minx couldn’t consume alcohol due to medication she was taking.

Esfand was mocked for being overly protective and even “simping,” and Minx later said that it was only a joke that she was on medication, but Esfand wasn’t aware of the joke.

Asmongold said all three of them — Minx, Malena, and Esfand — were “in the wrong,” arguing that Esfand shouldn’t have “inserted himself” into the situation and that Minx can make her own decisions.

Advertisement

xQc backs Esfand after Minx drama

Reacting to Asmongold’s comments, which sparked their own controversy, xQc argued that preventing a serious risk to a friend is worth it, even if it results in some awkwardness.

“In social groups, sometimes people will make bad decisions as a whole. It’s ok to ‘insert yourself’ to make sure your friends don’t die. That’s just kinda how it is.

“I don’t want to be too crazy about this, I think it’s an ok take. It’s ok sometimes, to suffer through the possibility that you’re wrong, and it’s kind of awkward for a little bit, for the chance that someone might, or could possibly, die. That’s usually how I do it.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

xQc continued watching Asmongold’s take on the situation, but didn’t comment further.

Read More: Amouranth just created a new Twitch meta

Regardless, viewers have chosen their sides, with fans of the various streamers supporting Esfand’s decision to protect Minx, unaware that she wasn’t actually on the medication.

Minx has since apologized on her own stream if she “upset anyone.”