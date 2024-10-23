KSI blasts “awful” Jake Paul footage but believes he will “destroy” Mike Tyson

KSI has blasted Jake Paul for looking “awful” in the build-up to his fight with Mike Tyson, but believes his longtime rival will “absolutely destroy” the boxing legend.

With KSI and Jake Paul both being at the forefront of influencer boxing, it seemed like a matter of time before they’d fight. Instead, they’ve avoided, and somewhat mirrored, each other over the years Both of them have been defeated by Tommy Fury and have also scored wins over longtime ‘real’ boxers.

That fight between them hasn’t happened, despite an offer from Logan Paul to host it at his wedding. Jake has even laid out his “final offer” to KSI as well

WIth Jake preparing to box Tyson in mid-November, KSI has weighed in and thrown some jabs at his longtime rival.

“I’ve seen parts of his training footage. God, he (Paul) just looks awful man,” the British YouTube star said in his October 22 video.

“He just looks so slow, so sluggish. This isn’t his natural weight. It is what it is. I still think he’s going to absolutely destroy Mike Tyson because Mike Tyson is old as f*ck.

Timestamp of 13:44

If Jake manages to win, KSI says he will also take a victory lap. “When he (Tyson) does get obliterated and then people on Twitter are going to be like ‘how did we let this happen? Oh no, this is so bad!’ I’m going to be the one being like ‘well, I f**king told you.”

As for what’s going on between Jake and Mike, the heavyweight legend wants $20m instead of Jake’s $5m bet that he can last more than four rounds.

The ‘Problem Child’ has also revealed that he will look to “frustrate” ‘Iron’ Mike with his strategy. Oh, and he’s not drafting in a backup fighter.