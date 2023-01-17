Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury “done deal” for long-awaited fight in February

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is reportedly a “done deal” according to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, with the rivals set to clash at the end of February.

Ever since Jake Paul ended his boxing hiatus, there has only been one fight that fans have wanted to see – him vs Tommy Fury.

The long-time rivals were scheduled to fight back in August, but travel troubles prevented Tommy and his team from getting into the United States. At that point, Jake said he was moving on and looking for other opponents.

Jake fought, and defeated, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva back in October, and despite penning a deal to join the MMA ranks of the PFL, has been talking about another fight in the boxing ring first. That, it seems, will be against Fury.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury “done deal” for February 25 fight

That’s according to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who claimed that the fight is a “done deal” and will be happening on February 25.

Helwani has not confirmed if the fight will be in the United Kingdom – which is what Jake was offering previously – or in Saudi Arabia as has been previously rumored.

As of writing, there has been no announcement from either Jake or Tommy’s camps, but Helwani’s information is usually pretty impeachable.

Jake’s boxing coach BJ Flores previously stated that he would be fighting on February 18, but that has obviously changed now.

‘The Problem Child’ has recently posted pictures of himself back in training for a fight, so it’s clear he’s gearing up for something.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep updating it as we know more