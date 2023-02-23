Mike Tyson reveals his prediction for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight

Boxing legend Mike Tyson revealed his favorite for the upcoming fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and reality TV heartthrob Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are scheduled to finally settle their long-standing feud after not one, but two canceled boxing matches over the past year.

Set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26, this marks Jake’s first big boxing match against someone of his own standing and caliber — not to mention being one of the biggest influencer grudge matches around at this time.

The bout has caught the attention of combat sports enthusiasts and practitioners around the world, including the one and only ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson, who attended a press conference for the fight on February 23.

Mike Tyson predicts how Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury will end

He spoke out about his prediction for Paul vs Fury in an interview with Boxing Social, revealing that he’s firmly in Jake’s corner for this match.

“I never saw Fury fight,” he admitted. “I don’t know — I don’t think he’s gonna be able to beat Jake Paul. Jake Paul, he’s getting better and better as he fights, and I don’t know if they brought him here to lose. So, we’re gonna find out.”

He even shared his prediction for how the fight would end, saying he thinks the bout will definitely end in a KO.

“Somebody’s getting knocked out,” he said. “I don’t know who, but somebody’s going down, boo! Someone’s 0 has got to go!”

(Topic begins at 1:22)

This is far from the first time that Tyson has expressed his support for the younger Paul brother.

The legendary boxer has been in Jake’s corner for years now, most notably defending the ‘Problem Child’ from haters on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2022 to say he’s done “so much good for boxing” during his career.