Mike Tyson warns he’ll “be dead soon” as Jake Paul face-to-face gets emotional

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s latest face-to-face took a turn for the emotional after Iron Mike stated he’ll “be dead soon” when reflecting on his legacy.

After months of build-up, Jake Paul is finally set to step into the ring with Mike Tyson on November 15. The Problem Child wants to build upon his impressive boxing record and add another win to his tally.

Ahead of this hotly anticipated battle, the two sat down for a face-to-face conversation, wherein they discussed the gravity of their upcoming fight and how they were feeling going into it.

“To be honest, boxing has never seen nothing like this in the history of boxing,” Tyson claimed. “Since it began 250 years ago, it’s never seen anything like this and probably never will again.”

For Tyson, this upcoming fight is an emotional one. It signifies much more than bragging rights, the legendary boxer opening up about his outlook on his “legacy” and how for him, this notion of being remembered “means ego” above all else.

“I don’t look at my life as a legacy…Who the f*** cares about my legacy? I’m going to be dead soon, one day.”

After this moment of reflection, however, Tyson jumped back onto the offense, doubling down on the idea that his hand would be lifted above his head and announced as the winner when the final bell was rung.

“I’m not going to lose. So, I can’t even fathom losing, I can’t even imagine it…[I win] because I’m Mike Tyson… I’m just ready, I’m just ready. Let’s go.”

On the flip side, the younger Paul brother, whose only loss in boxing came at the hand of Tommy Fury, is confident he can get the job done, even against who he described as the “Baddest man on the planet.”

“He’s an animal. He posts Instagram pictures and I get a little scared because of how good he looks. But, I have to step up to this level and show people that I can accomplish the impossible and that’s what the story of Jake Paul is all about.”

Jake Paul will face off against Mike Tyson on Friday, November 15, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.