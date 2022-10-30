Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikToker users are experimenting with the range of voice filters available on the app, going viral with their videos. Here’s everything to know about how to use voice filters on TikTok.

Short-form video platform TikTok is only getting more popular, with a constant stream of new content being uploaded to the platform.

Users can experiment with a huge range of different editing tools on the app, including a selection of voice filters that change the way your voice sounds, such as Echo, Megaphone, and Robot.

In October 2022, some users reported that they had received access to new voice filters that made their voice sound like it was coming from a completely different person.

Videos using these filters have gone on to garner hundreds of thousands of likes. If you want to try out these popular filters for yourself, here’s everything you need to know about them.

How to get voice filters on TikTok

While there is a range of different voice filters available on TikTok, it seems as though not everyone yet has access to the new ‘people’ voice filters added in October.

Make sure your app is up to date, but if the filters still aren’t available after trying that, you may just have to wait until the filters are made available in your region or on your device.

To use the filters, do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Record a video of you speaking, then click the tick. Tap on the three dots on the side of the screen, and then go to ‘Audio editing.’ Scroll to view the various voice effects. The filters that sound like other people’s voices are ‘Deep’ and ‘Jessie.’ Tap the effect to apply it, then click ‘Save.’

