How to get the ‘yes or no’ filter on TikTok

TikTokers are loving a viral filter which lets you ask it a yes or no question before giving you an answer. Here’s how you can try this effect out for yourself.

Social media platform TikTok is known for its bite-sized content, as well as its wide array of filters and effects that add a fun and interactive element to video creation.

One filter that is seeing a resurgence on the app is the viral ‘yes or no’ effect, which allows you to ask any question and receive a randomized answer such as ‘yep,’ ‘nope,’ ‘idk’ (I don’t know), ‘sure,’ or ‘never.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The engaging filter has been used in over 8.3 million posts so far. TikTokers have creatively employed it to ask a variety of questions, like whether their crush likes them back, or if their significant other is planning a proposal soon.

It’s also sparked a trend where people make decisions based on the filter’s response. For example, some users have made videos where they do their makeup, deciding each step based on the effect’s answer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to use the ‘yes or no’ filter on TikTok

The ‘yes or no’ filter is available right from the TikTok app, so accessing and using it is easy. Just follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on the effects button, then the magnifying glass. Search ‘Ask then Tap by Jan,’ and scroll until you find the filter. Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. Ask your question aloud or think of it in your mind, then tap the screen. The effect will randomly display one of its preset answers.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the ‘girl dinner’ filter on TikTok | How to get the Gender Swap filter on TikTok | How to get the viral red flag filter on TikTok | How to do the moon phase soulmate trend on TikTok