How to report a filter on TikTok

If you believe you’ve found a TikTok filter that violates the platform’s community guidelines, there’s a simple way for you to report the effect.

TikTok is a powerhouse of viral content and trends, and its plethora of filters plays a crucial role in content creation. These effects can transform videos with just a tap, adding everything from beauty enhancements to surreal backgrounds.

However, sometimes, filters may raise concerns over issues like promoting unrealistic beauty standards, containing inappropriate content, or having glitches. Because of this, it’s important for users to know how to report a filter that may be problematic or offensive.

How to report a TikTok filter

TikTok allows users to flag effects they believe violate the platform’s community guidelines. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to report a filter:

Open TikTok. Go to the video that is using the filter you want to report. Tap on the filter’s name located at the bottom left corner of the video. This will take you to the filter’s page where you can see more videos using the same effect. Tap on the share button at the top right corner of the screen. From the options that appear, select Report. Choose the reason for reporting the filter from the provided options. Follow any additional prompts or instructions to complete the reporting process.

Once your report is submitted, TikTok will review it. If they find the filter violates their community guidelines, they will take appropriate actions, which might include removing the filter from the platform.

