How to get the viral Teenage Filter on TikTok

TikTok users are loving the viral Teenage Filter on TikTok which is supposed to show you what you look like as a teenager. Here’s everything to know about how to try the effect out for yourself.

Video platform TikTok has a huge range of different filters and effects which have gone on to spark viral trends, and there are new ones being added on a near-constant basis.

One of the latest to take off on the platform is the ‘Teenage Filter’ which has been sweeping For You Pages across the app.

The filter claims to make you look like a teenager, giving you a comparison view of how you actually look now.

Users have received mixed results from the filter in terms of accuracy, but regardless, many have had fun trying it out and uploading their videos to the platform. If you want to try it for yourself, here’s how.

How to get the Teenage Filter on TikTok

The Teenage Filter is currently not available in every country, so if you are unable to use the effect by doing the following steps, you may just have to wait until it is rolled out to more locations.

If you are in a location where the filter is available, this is how you get it:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus icon to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Teenage Look.’ Tap on the filter of the same name to apply it.

If the filter doesn’t appear when you search for it, you can also try applying the effect through another video.

Search ‘Teenage Look’ by clicking the magnifying glass on your For You Page, and select a video using the filter. Click on the sound button in the bottom right corner and then ‘Use this sound.’ If the filter is available in your location, it should apply automatically.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

