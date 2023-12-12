How to use the autotune voice filter on TikTok

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you may have seen videos of people singing songs using the viral autotune voice filter. Here’s how you can try it out for yourself.

Social media platform TikTok has become a hub for creative content, drawing in millions of users with its array of engaging and entertaining filters and effects.

The autotune filter is one of the latest to take off on the app, as it adds a heavy autotune effect to your voice. Many TikTokers have been going viral for using it to sing popular songs, like Kanye West’s ‘Heartless,’ Travis Scott’s ‘Goosebumps,’ and the iconic intro to Bruno Mars’ ’24K Magic.’

This filter enhances a user’s voice, smoothing out imperfections and adding a melodic, auto-tuned quality that closely resembles the audio effects used in the original tracks. This has led to an explosion of creative and entertaining musical content on the platform.

How to get the autotune voice effect on TikTok

If you want to use the autotune filter to mimic original songs or create unique covers, just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Record a video of you singing or speaking, then click the tick. Tap on the arrow on the right side of the screen, and then tap ‘Voice.’ Scroll along the various voice effects until you find ‘Autotune.’ Tap the effect to apply it, then click ‘Save.’

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

