It’s important to keep your TikTok app up to date so you can ensure that you’re always getting the latest features and bug fixes. Here’s how to update TikTok on iPhone and Android.

TikTok is becoming more and more popular by the day, and there is a constant stream of new people making accounts on the platform to keep up to date with the latest viral content.

As a result, the app is always growing and changing and they are regularly adding new features such as the Stories feature which give creators the power to make a range of different content on the app, and viewers the power to easily interact with that content.

For that reason, it’s important that you keep your app up to date so that you can ensure you are getting access to the latest features that everyone’s talking about, and receive any bug fixes that could be affecting the app’s functionality.

Unsplash: Mourizal Zativa TikTok has gained mass popularity over the years.

If you don’t have automatic updates switched on on your iPhone, or you just want to double-check, updating TikTok manually is easy. Simply do as follows:

Open the App Store. Tap your profile in the top right corner. Scroll down to view available updates. If TikTok has the word ‘Update’ next to it, tap it, and wait for the app to update.

Updating TikTok on an Android device isn’t all too different from updating it on iPhone. To update the app on Android, do as follows:

Open the Play Store. Click your profile picture. Tap ‘Manage apps & device.’ If TikTok is labeled ‘Update Available,’ click ‘Update.’

